Who Are Cody White’s Parents? All About His Mom Amy White & Dad Sheldon White

The NFL world will turn its eyes to Santa Clara when the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. While the matchup itself carries enough weight, one storyline stands out a little more than the rest. Wide receiver Cody White, once cut loose by the Pittsburgh Steelers, now finds himself playing a key role for Seattle on the biggest stage imaginable.

Without question, White’s rise has been earned. He is widely viewed inside the locker room as one of the most dependable teammates on the roster. And, as the spotlight grows brighter, let’s go more personal. To fully understand Cody’s journey, let’s look at the parents who supported him every step of the way.

Who are Cody White’s parents?

He is the son of Sheldon White and Amy White, and football has always been part of the family’s daily life. Sheldon carved out a long career in the sport, starting with six seasons as an NFL defensive back from 1988 to 1993. During that stretch, he suited up for the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals, gaining firsthand knowledge of how the league really works.

After his playing days, Sheldon smoothly moved into the front office world. He spent 19 seasons with the Lions organization, including a brief but notable stint as interim general manager in 2015. Later on, he took on the role of executive director of player personnel at Michigan State while Cody was still a student athlete there, which added another layer to their shared football bond.

Eventually, that path led Sheldon to the Steelers in 2022 as the Director of Pro Scouting. Interestingly enough, he held that position while Cody was part of Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room.

Meanwhile, Amy White’s influence came from a different angle. While her profession is not publicly known, her family’s deep ties to Michigan State played a huge role in Cody’s life. Both of her parents attended the university, and Cody spent many Saturdays growing up at Spartan Stadium. Not surprisingly, those memories pushed him toward becoming a Spartan himself.

Where did Amy White and Sheldon White meet?

As for how Sheldon and Amy met, the details remain private. However, it is known they have been together since at least the early 1990s, with Cody born in 1998. During those early years, the family moved often as Sheldon transitioned from playing to executive roles, which helped shape a tight-knit household.

Today, Sheldon and Amy are also parents to an older son, Jordan, and a daughter, Lacy.

What is the ethnicity of Cody White’s parents?

Cody White’s family reflects a biracial background, with Sheldon being African American and Amy being Caucasian.

Cody White’s relationship with his parents

As Cody White’s football journey started to take shape, his relationship with his mother, Amy, remained at the center of everything. He has often called her the “rock of my life,” and that support showed up in the biggest moments. When Cody learned he had earned a spot on the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster, he reached for his phone and called his mom.

“I called my mom first,” White said. “I called my mom right when I figured it out; we were both just crying on the phone. It was cool. It was a good moment.”

At the same time, Cody’s relationship with his father, Sheldon, runs just as deep, though it shows up in different ways.

Imago Year 6 in the books sooner than expected, but A MINOR SETBACK FOR A MAJOR COMEBACK!

Luv this team, Luv Seattle, Luv the #12s 💔🙏🏽

Job not finished … MOB

Credits: Cody White on X, Dec 31, 2025

Sheldon once went to incredible lengths to see his son’s NFL debut, taking four flights and spending 19 hours traveling across the country and back. As mentioned earlier, their paths crossed professionally when Sheldon joined the Steelers as Director of Pro Scouting while Cody was part of the wide receiver group.

There, they drew a firm line. Inside the facility, they kept things strictly professional, often limiting contact to brief hellos in the cafeteria. In fact, some teammates did not even know they were related until late in the season. Still, Cody eventually opened up about how meaningful that time really was.

“Anything that can bring joy,” he said. “He’s able to watch me in practice, watch me throughout the day. It’s just cool to have him around.” Those words reflected comfort, not pressure.

So, when the Seahawks take on the Patriots in the Super Bowl, one thing feels certain. Sheldon and Amy will be watching closely, cheering proudly, and sharing another chapter with the son they helped shape.