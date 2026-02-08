Who Are Elijah Arroyo’s Parents? All You Need to Know About NFL TE’s Mother LaTorri Arroyo

For every NFL player, there’s a story of support and sacrifice, but for the Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo, that story crosses international borders and starts with his mother. Long before he became an NFL star, Elijah Arroyo’s football career began on fields in Cancun, Mexico—a move that defined his journey and highlights the incredible commitment of his family.

And at the center of that journey was his mother, LaTorri Arroyo, whose decision-making proved crucial in shaping a future NFL player.’

Who is Elijah Arroyo’s father?

There’s no public information about who Arroyo’s father is. However, some sources suggest that he was a time-share salesman, which prompted Elijah’s family to move from Miami to Cancun, Mexico. The Arroyo family moved back to the United States when Elijah was 13, after which he attended Independence High School in Frisco, Texas.

He had 48 receptions for 648 yards and five touchdowns his junior year and 28 receptions for 635 yards with 12 touchdowns as a senior. He then committed to the University of Miami to play college football, and after a successful four-year stint in South Beach, Elijah was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Who is Elijah Arroyo’s mother, LaTorri Arroyo?

Elijah Arroyo’s mother is LaTorri Arroyo, and she has been an important figure of support throughout his journey to the NFL. Speaking about his mother, Elijah revealed how LaTorri Arroyo ensured that her son got an opportunity to play football despite moving from Miami to Cancun, which kick-started his journey towards the league.

“So we started doing some research, found a team that was not too far from our house, and in Cancun, actually, American football is very organized. It’s a big sport, and you end up spending so much time together with the players and the other families…It turned out to be a huge commitment for him and he loved it,” LaTorri Arroyo said, in an interview with the University of Miami.

What is Elijah Arroyo’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Elijah Arroyo is of Mexican descent (ethnicity) and American nationality, having been born in Orlando, Florida. He takes great pride in his Mexican heritage, as his grandparents are from Mexico. Arroyo spent part of his childhood living in Cancún, Mexico.

Speaking about his Mexican heritage, Elijah Arroyo expressed pride during an interview with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Means a lot,” he said. “Especially being able to have a Mexican last name, being able to put on for the people of Mexico, and just knowing that I represent something bigger than myself. It’s something that makes me very, very proud.”

How is Elijah Arroyo’s relationship with his parents?

Elijah Arroyo has often credited his parents for supporting him throughout his footballing journey. Despite moving from Miami to Cancun, his parents ensured Elijah had an opportunity to play football, which allowed him to grow into a top prospect as he returned to the USA at the age of 13. He also sent a heart-warming message to his parents after the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the 2025 NFL draft.

In his debut season, Arroyo has served as Seattle’s TE2, recording 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown while making his mark as a physical blocker in the running game.

As Elijah Arroyo gears up for a return ahead of Super Bowl LX, he will want to bring home the Lombardi Trophy to Seattle for the first time since the 2013 season, making his parents proud of his journey from Cancun to the NFL.