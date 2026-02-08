Who Are Eric Saubert’s Parents? All About NFL TE’s Dad Michael Saubert and Mom Kimberly Saubert

Eric Saubert has become a key member of the Seattle Seahawks roster, especially after he secured a decisive two-point conversion during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams on December 18, 2025. It sealed a playoff berth for the Seahawks.

Although he signed for the Seahawks in 2025, he previously played for franchises like the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and more. The tight end is an eight-season veteran and is set to remain with the Seahawks after a contract extension in December. Beyond the gridiron, let’s have a look at his personal life, parents, and family background.

Who are Eric Saubert’s parents?

Eric Saubert’s parents are Michael Saubert and Kimberly Saubert. They are from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The couple has four children, including Eric. The Seahawks’ star’s other siblings are: Timothy, Michael Jr, and Danielle.

Michael Saubert is the co-founder of WAVE Design Collective, which serves the greater Chicago area. Before co-founding the company, he worked different jobs throughout his life. He previously served as an adjunct lecturer at Northwestern University, while he worked in the role of director at Sears Holdings Corporation, holding the position for nearly 15 years.

Eric’s mother, Kimberly, has been a pillar of strength throughout his football career. She helped foster love for sports in the Saubert family. Besides Eric, his brother Timothy was also an athlete and played lacrosse for Concordia University.

Where did Michael Saubert and Kimberly Saubert meet?

Neither Michael Saubert nor Kimberly Saubert is a public figure like their son, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Therefore, no reliable details exist about where they met or how they got married before starting a family.

What is the ethnicity of Eric Saubert’s parents?

Information about Eric Saubert’s parents’ ethnicity isn’t publicly available. As they are based in the greater Chicago area, both Michael and Kimberly are Americans.

Eric Saubert’s relationship with his parents

Playing for the Seahawks, Eric lives in Seattle, and his parents are from the Chicago area. Despite the distance throughout his NFL career, Eric has maintained a close relationship with his parents, Michael and Kimberly. Before moving to the Seahawks, the TE played for different NFL teams as a backup, but his parents gave him constant support and motivation.

As Eric plays at the highest level now, Michael and Kimberly always look forward to attending the Seahawks games. When Eric experienced the career-defining moment against the Los Angeles Rams in December 2025, his parents were on the stands, cheering for him during each snap.

After the NFL veteran’s heroic performance led the Seahawks to a playoff, Michael felt relieved. “It’s been a blessing,” said Michael Saubert following the Rams game. Apart from the NFL, when Eric played for the Drake Bulldogs in college football, his parents consistently showed moral support by attending his games.