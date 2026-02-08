Who Are Jake Bobo’s Parents? Everything To Know About Mike Bobo And Casey Bobo

Jake Bobo isn’t just playing the biggest game of the season with the Seattle Seahawks; he’s carrying a football legacy started by his father and grandfather, a legacy he has a chance to immortalize on the NFL’s biggest stage. Bobo hails from a rich sporting family that has deep roots in football through his father, Mike Bobo, and grandfather, Keith Bobo.

Let’s take a deeper look into who Jake Bobo’s parents are and how they have impacted the career of the young Seahawks wideout.

Who is Jake Bobo’s Father, Mike Bobo?

Jake Bobo’s father, Mike Bobo, was also a former college football player and played as a wide receiver at Dartmouth College, where he was a team captain in 1991. After his footballing career, Mike Bobo worked at Procter & Gamble in the sales department for 31 years. Unfortunately, Jake Bobo’s father passed away in February 2024 following a rapid eight-week battle with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma.

Throughout his footballing journey, Jake wanted to emulate his father’s success on the football field and hence spent countless hours in his childhood basement, watching his father’s old VCR tapes. When asked about how he wants to honor his father, Jake revealed that he wants to carry forward his father’s legacy.

Who is Jake Bobo’s mother, Casey Bobo?

Casey Bobo is the mother of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo, who is a former standout athlete herself, as she played ice hockey at Dartmouth College. It was during her time at Dartmouth that she met Mike Bobo, and then the couple got married in 1996 and welcomed their first son, Jake, when they were living in Dallas in 1998. She also worked as a teacher at the Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts.

What is Jake Bobo’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Jake Bobo’s parents, Mike and Casey Bobo, are of American nationality with deep-rooted New England and Texan ties. The Bobo family is Christian by faith, which has been a central part of their life and values, which Jake has often credited for his grounded perspective in the NFL.

“I feel like this always circles back to my dad,” Jake Bobo said in an interview with New Age magazine as he reflected on the values instilled in him from an early age. “He always reminded us where our talents came from—Christ. I worked hard, but I also had so many people along the way who helped me get here.”

How is Jake Bobo’s relationship with his parents?

Jake Bobo has a strong, values-driven relationship with his parents, Mike and Casey Bobo, as they built a supportive environment rooted in hard work, faith, and athletic heritage. Reflecting on his upbringing in the Bobo household, Jake had a heartwarming statement about his parents as he said he was “the most prepared get the most lucky,” in an interview with New Age magazine.

Jake Bobo made a special gesture for his mother after recording his first touchdown for the Seahawks. After completing Seattle’s game-clinching touchdown in their 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, Bobo procured the game ball with the help of Tyler Lockett and later presented it to his mother.

Hence, the Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Jake Bobo would hope to make his family proud by putting in another incredible performance to bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Seattle.