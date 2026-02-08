Who Are John Schneider’s Parents? Everything To Know About Bill Schneider And Sandy Schneider

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, John Schneider’s long-overdue recognition has finally arrived. The Seattle Seahawks’ president of football operations and general manager earned the NFL Executive of the Year award, which recognized his vision, patience, and elite roster construction. From bold moves involving Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, and Trevor Lawrence to the masterstroke acquisition of Rashid Shaheed, Schneider consistently finds value where others hesitate. The focus now shifts beyond deals and trophies to the parents who helped shape his path.

Who is John Schneider’s father, Bill Schneider?

William Francis Schneider, known as Bill Schneider, was John Schneider’s father and a retired orthopedic surgeon. He studied pre-medicine at Marquette University and earned his medical degree in 1960. After graduating, he completed an internship at the U.S. Air Force Hospital at Lackland Air Force Base and continued his training at the Brooks Air Force Base School of Aerospace Medicine.

He went on to serve as a flight surgeon with the Strategic Air Command at Loring AFB in Maine before returning to Milwaukee to finish his orthopedic surgery residency.

In 1967, he moved to Green Bay, founded Orthopedic Associates of Green Bay, and practiced orthopedic surgery until 1994, including a stint as Chief of Surgery at St. Vincent Hospital. Over the years, he lectured widely in the U.S. and internationally, and after retiring, he reinvented himself as a dedicated watercolor artist, traveling to learn from mentors around the world.

He and his wife, Sandy, lived in the De Pere house where they raised their family. It’s the same home John grew up in with his five siblings. In 2012, Schneider confirmed that his parents lived in Green Bay after he had moved away because of work.

“Leaving Green Bay was extremely difficult,” Schneider said, as noted in a University of St. Thomas feature. “Both my parents still live there. But I wanted an opportunity to help put my own stamp on an organization, and I was blessed that I got this opportunity.”

According to an online obituary, Bill Schneider passed away at the age of 90 in his home in October 2025.

Who is John Schneider’s mother, Sandy Schneider?

Sandra Schneider, lovingly called Sandy Schneider, is the mother of John Schneider. Sandra met the love of her life, Bill Schneider, while in medical school in Milwaukee, and they married on October 3, 1959, at St. Jude’s Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The couple raised six children together. John has four older sisters and an older brother.

Beyond her family, Sandy Schneider has been deeply involved in her community, serving in roles such as Brownie leader, Parents’ Club officer, library aide, and teacher. She also participated in numerous organizations, including the Neville Museum, Green Bay Botanical Garden, Service League of Green Bay, and President’s Councils at Marquette University and St. Norbert College. Her dedication to others was mirrored in the way she shaped her own family.

Undoubtedly, it was his mother who first recognized his passion for football. Schneider shared a small but telling family memory, as reported by NFL.com. Growing up in De Pere, Wisconsin, Schneider’s love for football was closely shaped by his mother’s presence and guidance. “I was always a kid who had the football cards and knew the stats,” he recalls. “When I got in trouble – which was fairly often – my mom would take away the football cards, instead of the TV.”

What is John Schneider’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Both of John Schneider’s parents, Bill and Sandy, are American, though there are no public records specifying their ethnicity. John himself was born on May 25, 1971, in De Pere, Wisconsin, and holds American citizenship.

Schneider has led the Seahawks for years with a steady, patient approach. He helped build the teams that won Super Bowl XLVIII and made another Super Bowl run. After earning Sporting News Executive of the Year in 2025, another Lombardi would mean a lot to him, as it would feel like a personal reward for all the tough choices he’s made.