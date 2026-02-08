Who Are Klint Kubiak Parents? Everything to Know About Gary Kubiak and Rhonda Kubiak

The Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, continues to build toward Super Bowl success with the team, turning his early lessons into real aspirations. Surrounded by football from an early age because of his father, Kubiak developed an instinctive understanding of the game long before he ever held a headset.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let’s take a closer look at Klint Kubiak’s parents, Gary and Rhonda Kubiak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Klint Kubiak’s father, Gary Kubiak?

Gary Kubiak is the father of Klint Kubiak and a well-known name in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now 64, he has spent most of his life in football. Commencing his football career at Texas A&M, he continued playing football after being drafted by the Broncos in the eighth round of the 1983 NFL Draft. From 1983 to 1991, Kubiak played for the Broncos as the backup quarterback for John Elway, gaining valuable firsthand experience before transitioning into coaching.

Imago January 01, 2017: Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak walks the side lines during the first quarter of an NFL American Football Herren USA matchup between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium Denver CO, /Cal Media NFL 2016: Raiders vs Broncos Jan. 01 – ZUMAc04_ 20170101_zaf_c04_712

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Over his coaching career, Kubiak held various coaching roles with the Denver Broncos, Texas A&M, the Vikings, and the San Francisco 49ers, serving as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, and was the head coach for both the Houston Texans and the Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across his coaching and playing career, he was part of seven Super Bowls overall. He appeared in three during his nine-year playing career, three as an assistant coach, and one as a head coach, winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary’s final NFL stop came with the Vikings in 2020 before he retired in January 2021 after 29 seasons. Currently, he serves as a coaching advisor for Panthers Wrocław.

Who is Klint Kubiak’s mother, Rhonda Kubiak?

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhonda Kubiak is Klint Kubiak’s mother. She and her husband, Gary Kubiak, went to high school together at St. Pius X in Houston. While Gary played quarterback, Rhonda was a cheerleader during high school, according to sources.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos-Gary Kubiak press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Jan 20, 2015 Englewood, CO, USA Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak and his wife Rhonda Kubiak pose for a photo following the press conference at the Broncos training facility. Englewood The Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Bron CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 8339143

They are the parents of three children named Klint, Klay, and Klein Kubiak. Information regarding her personal and professional life is limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Klint Kubiak’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Both of Klint Kubiak’s parents are American with deep roots in Houston. However, no reliable sources provide information about their ethnicity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the relationship with his parents

Klint Kubiak grew up immersed in football, and much of his understanding of the game comes from his father, longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak. From a young age, Klint absorbed the rhythm of the NFL, watching his father study film, draw up plays, and lead teams.

Interestingly, Klint and Gary also had the opportunity to work together. They coached with the Broncos during Gary’s final season as a head coach in 2016, then reunited in Minnesota in 2019 and 2020. When asked what he would take from his father as an offensive coordinator, Klint replied, reflecting on the lessons he absorbed growing up around Gary Kubiak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I definitely learned through osmosis just being around him,” Klint said after his father retired while addressing the media at the TCO Performance Center in 2021. “Treat people with respect, be organized, be demanding, and be fair—everything else takes care of itself.”

Klint’s father’s deep commitment to family was evident long before Klint entered coaching. Reflecting on his fatherhood journey, Gary Kubiak was honored with a Father of the Year award in 2009 by a local non-profit group; the moment struck a deep chord. His dedication to fatherhood and the sincerity with which he approached it had earned him the recognition. For Kubiak, it wasn’t just another accolade; moreover, it was “the ultimate compliment” in his life.

“My dad’s not here today, but he taught me that I really had two big responsibilities in life,” Kubiak said. “I know I’m a coach; I know I’ve got a lot of responsibility over there on Kirby Drive. But really, my two biggest responsibilities in life are to be a good husband and be a good father.”

Moving past the memories and reflecting on their experience during the 2025 season, the 49ers-Seahawks playoff game was intense for Gary and Rhonda Kubiak, as both of their sons were offensive coordinators, with Klint leading the Seahawks and Klay leading the 49ers. In the NFC Divisional Round, watching their sons face off added a personal twist, and the game was ‘incredibly nerve-racking,’ ending in a 41–6 win for Seattle.