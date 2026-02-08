Who Are Michael Dickson’s Parents? Everything You Need to Know About NFL Punter’s Step Father, Stephen Baum, and Mother Lily Baum

For every booming punt Michael Dickson sends downfield for the Seattle Seahawks, there is a quiet foundation of support that began thousands of miles away in Sydney, Australia. His rise from an AFL hopeful to one of the NFL’s premier specialists was not a solo journey; it was shaped in the backyard by his stepfather, Stephen Baum, and steadied during a chaotic international transition by his mother, Lily Baum. While Dickson now commands the spotlight in Seattle, his path was carved by the two people who recognized his potential long before he ever wore a helmet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Michael Dickson’s stepfather, Stephen Baum?

Stephen Baum is Michael Dickson’s stepfather, and he is one of the first people who helped Dickson to grow interested in football.

Baum introduced him to structured training at just six years old, long before football became a career option. As a fan of Australian Rules Football, Baum focused on basics like ball control and clean kicks. Over time, those backyard sessions quietly built elite habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Michael Dickson’s mother, Lily Baum?

Just as important, Dickson’s mother, Lily Baum, provided stability behind the scenes. While she keeps her life private, her impact showed up during key transitions. When Michael moved from Australian rules football to the NFL, she helped anchor that change. Because of her constant reassurance, he adjusted to a new country, a new sport, and new expectations without losing focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Lily also remained present as Michael’s career reached major milestones. She stood by him during his 2018 NFL Draft moment and later celebrated his Pro Bowl honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Michael Dickson’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Michael Dickson’s parents hold Australian nationality. Although they have never spoken publicly about their specific ethnic roots, their identity is firmly tied to Australia.

Dickson grew up in Kirrawee, a suburb in the Sutherland Shire known for beaches, parks, and community sports grounds. He also has a younger sister named Rubie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Dickson’s parents were his support system

After a lot of hurdles, in January 2015, Michael Dickson found himself at a Prokick Australia camp in Sydney. Scouts quickly recognized his natural kicking ability and saw a clear path for him to become an American football punter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Dickson (@mdcksn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in the summer of 2015, Dickson, at just 19, left Australia altogether and moved to the United States on a scholarship to the University of Texas. That decision closed the chapter on his Australian upbringing and opened a far more uncertain one. Yet even from thousands of miles away, his parents stayed closely tied to every step he took.

His mother, Lily, later admitted that the earlier separation hit harder than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was harder for me to let go and for him to move down to Melbourne than it was for him to go to Austin,” she said. “He didn’t come home at all for three months, but everything was so quick. It was just a whirlwind, really.”

Meanwhile, Dickson handled the transition with quiet discipline. He found his apartment through a roommate website, unpacked the NFL football his parents gave him for Christmas, and started grinding. And now he is in the Super Bowl.

These stretches revealed just how strong his support system was. Even when they were not physically there, his parents remained the constant that kept him steady.