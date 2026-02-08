Who Is Aden Durde’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Kate Durde

After moving through multiple defensive roles since 2014, Aden Durde is in for one of the biggest moments of his career. His team, the Seattle Seahawks, is about to make its fourth Super Bowl appearance. As Durde aims to flex his muscles as the defensive coordinator against the New England Patriots, curiosity around his personal life only grows. Who is Kate Durde, who remained by his side all these years?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Aden Durde’s wife, Kate Durde?

Kate Doyle-Durde is the wife of the NFL’s first British coach, Aden Durde, who is currently serving as Seattle’s defensive coordinator. Her Instagram handle suggests that Kate is originally from Great Britain, while her husband hails from North London. As Aden prefers to lead a low-key life away from the spotlight and to focus strictly on his job, information about Kate remains scarce and insufficiently documented.

According to The Athletic, Kate’s support was instrumental in landing Aden his first proper job in the league. In 2018, the Atlanta Falcons hired him as the defensive quality control coach. Before that, he interned with the Dallas Cowboys from 2014 to 2015 and received the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship from the Falcons the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before taking on the coaching job, he played as a linebacker in NFL Europe for six years with the Scottish Claymores and the Hamburg Sea Devils. Furthermore, he was part of Hamburg’s 2007 NFL Europa World Bowl XV Championship team. It marked the last championship in the history of the European League. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers in 2005 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008.

What is the profession of Aden Durde’s wife?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to Kate’s Instagram account, she’s a midwife and reflexologist. Reflexologists are trained professionals who apply pressure on specific zones on the feet, hands, and ears to induce relaxation and mitigate stress. Additionally, Durde also mentions in her social media bio that she works in hypnobirthing and birth preparation. It is a method that involves self-hypnosis, relaxation techniques, visualization, and breathing exercises to help the mother calm down and ensure a relaxed birthing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Kate and Aden Durde meet?

At the time of writing, there is no viable information on when and how Kate and Aden crossed each other’s paths.

Do Kate Durde and Aden Durde have children?

The couple has two children together: Kane and Dylan. While Kane has kept his Instagram account private, his bio suggests he lives in Dallas, Texas. As for Dylan, his X handle indicates he plays at quarterback role and attended high school in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s not been active on the Meta-owned platform since August 2024, but his previous posts confirm his love for football.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Kate Durde’s social media handles?

Aden Durde’s wife is active on Instagram under the handle @thewellnessmidwife. She has kept her account private and boasts a following of 2,544. She has made 494 posts so far and follows 917 people on the platform. As Aden guides his team from the sideline, it’s not surprising to spot Kate rooting for the Seahawks among the crowd.