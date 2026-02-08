Who Is Jalen Milroe’s Girlfriend Hannah Rimkus? All About NFL QB’s Partner

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Jalen Milroe, is winning timelines too, with fans zeroing in on his off-field presence and the growing buzz around Hannah Rimkus. If you’ve been wondering why her name keeps trending in Seahawks circles, it’s not because the couple is doing weekly TikToks together. It’s because one short Instagram caption from Milroe did what the NFL does best: it turned a small moment into a full-blown conversation. Jalen Milroe and Hannah Rimkus have kept things away from the public’s eye, with the clearest window coming through Milroe’s heartfelt Instagram birthday post for “Elise,” which gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jalen Milroe’s girlfriend, Hannah Rimkus?

Jalen Milroe is currently dating his girlfriend, Hannah Rimkus. Rimkus was born in Homer, Illinois, to her parents, Mariel Rimkus and David Rimkus. Her mother, Mariel Rimkus, owns a Pilates studio.

According to online sources, Rimkus attended Lockport Township High School. After graduating, she enrolled at the University of Alabama to pursue a degree in nursing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, she graduated after completing the four-year nursing program at Alabama. Her mother, Mariel, also took to Facebook to congratulate her on the milestone.

What is Hannah Rimkus’ height and age?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As of now, there are no sources that confirm Rimkus’ height or age. Born on December 13, 2002, in Houston, Texas, U.S., Jalen Milroe is 23 years old as of now. After graduating from Alabama, he was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round as the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The rookie has already taken the road to the Super Bowl, and it would not be surprising if he emerged as one of the more reliable quarterbacks in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

When did Hannah Rimkus meet Jalen Milroe?

Since the couple made their relationship public three years ago, they have not shared where they met or how it started. The public got to know about Milroe’s relationship after he took to Instagram to post pictures of them, confirming their relationship on Rimkus’s birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 9, 2023, he posted a series of pictures with Hannah Rimkus and captioned, “It’s all about the person you can be yourself with…I found that. Happy born day to you, Elise,” lovingly calling Rimkus by her nickname.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Milroe (@milticketfour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Other than this, the quarterback has not posted any pictures of them together, keeping the details of their relationship under wraps.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Hannah Rimkus do for a living?

Hanna Rimkus majored in nursing, graduating in 2022. However, no reliable sources confirm that she is practicing as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, she is a nurse-trained professional (nursing degree holder) and keeps her professional life largely private. On the other hand, Milroe is fresh off his rookie season, appearing in three games.

Hannah Rimkus’ Instagram

Hannah Rimkus has been an Instagram user since 2012 with over 8k followers. Her Instagram handle is @hannahrimkus. The account is private, and the profile photo is a “sweet snap” of Hannah and Jalen together, a detail that feels more like a quiet reveal than a fully public relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, while Jalen Milroe’s NFL breakout has naturally brought more curiosity about his life away from football, his relationship with Hannah Rimkus has stayed mostly out of view. He has shared only a handful of pictures, just enough to confirm their relationship, while keeping the rest for themselves.

Rimkus, in particular, has remained private, avoiding the spotlight and letting Milroe’s play do the talking. Possibly, the couple has remained intentionally low-key to let Milroe’s on-field journey take center stage as his career continues to trend upward.