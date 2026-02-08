Who Is Klint Kubiak’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Tessa Kubiak

Being the coach’s son for much of his life, Klint Kubiak is carving out a chapter that’s uniquely his own in 2026. He joined the Seattle Seahawks’ coaching staff in 2025, and with the Seahawks surging all the way to the Super Bowl to face the New England Patriots, the spotlight has naturally turned brighter on the man helping shape their run.

But beyond the football and game plans, there’s more to Klint Kubiak. Let’s dive deeper into his life off the field and get to know the person who anchors him most, his wife, Tessa Kubiak.

Who is Klint Kubiak’s wife, Tessa Kubiak?

Klint Kubiak is married to his wife, Tessa Kubiak, formerly known as Tessa Nelson. She was born September 17, 1986, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to Colorado State’s official roster bio. The same bio says she is the oldest of two children of Bill and Cathy Nelson and has a younger brother named Drew.

When asked about frequent NFL moves and their family impact, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak responded. He said it can be a blessing, as he gets to experience different places and teams, but admitted it’s also “brutal,” especially for the moms and the kids.

“But it is hard on the moms and the kids,” he said while addressing the Seahawks Press Pass media session in November 2025. ‘You know, it’s something that really hits home to me because I’m so thankful for my wife and my kids for putting up with me, and I’m thankful for Seattle for welcoming them.”

Kubiak thanked his wife and children, expressing gratitude for their support through the challenges of constant change. Undoubtedly, Tessa Kubiak has been a constant pillar of strength, providing stability and unwavering support as the family navigates the demands and relocations that come with life in the NFL.

What is Tessa Kubiak’s profession?

Tessa Kubiak’s current profession isn’t publicly known. There aren’t any solid, reliable sources that confirm what she does for work.

Tessa has mostly stayed out of the spotlight compared to her husband’s very public career in professional football, so she hasn’t widely shared details about her career path.

Looking at Kubiak’s coaching path, it has been a steady climb through some of football’s most demanding offensive rooms in the NFL. Currently serving as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, he previously coordinated the New Orleans Saints’ offense in 2024.

Before that, he helped shape aerial attacks as the passing game coordinator with both the 49ers and the Broncos, while also coaching quarterbacks in Denver. His rise accelerated in Minnesota, where he progressed from an offensive quality control role to quarterbacks coach before ultimately being promoted to offensive coordinator.

How did Tessa Kubiak and Klint Kubiak meet?

Tessa attended Colorado State University, where she majored in liberal arts and played volleyball. After redshirting the 2005 season, she began playing as a freshman in 2006 and went on to become a standout athlete. Her efforts were recognized when she earned Mountain West All-Conference honors during her junior year.

Tessa and Klint Kubiak reportedly met during their college years at CSU. Their relationship grew over time and led to their marriage in 2010.

Do Tessa Kubiak and Klint Kubiak have children?

Tessa Kubiak and Klint Kubiak are parents to four children. However, there is not much public information about them. Despite maintaining their family’s privacy, Klint Kubiak does not miss any opportunity to thank his wife and children for their unwavering support.

Kubiak spoke with the media as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator in January 2025 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, where he reflected on the challenges of moving his family throughout his coaching career. When asked about the impact of frequent relocations, Kubiak expressed heartfelt appreciation for his family, saying he “can’t thank [his] wife enough” and also thanked his kids for being “so awesome” and for always being there with him through the ups and downs of life in the NFL.