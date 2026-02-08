Who Is Michael Dickson’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Gianni Outram

The Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson’s marriage isn’t breaking news, but it’s still one of those feel-good details fans keep circling back to whenever offseason chatter hits. Michael Dickson and Gianni Outram Dickson didn’t just pop up overnight. This one’s been building in plain sight for years, the kind of slow-burning NFL love story fans actually love to track.

They’ve been showing up in photos together going back to their college sweetheart era, and by the time the engagement hit in 2023, Seahawks followers basically treated it like the inevitable next step. Then came the official stamp when the couple got married in Hawaii in 2024. Let’s delve into the details you should know about his wife, Gianni Outram.

Who is Michael Dickson’s wife, Gianni Outram?

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson usually lets his game do the talking, but fans still love tracking the people closest to him, especially after he married Gianni Outram Dickson in 2024.

Gianni is an El Paso, Texas, native, born on October 3, 1994, and she is one of the children of Elena and Sterling Outram. She attended El Dorado High School in El Paso and then moved on to the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Learning and Development from 2013 to 2017.

She continued building on that foundation years later at the University of Arizona, completing a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science between 2020 and 2023.

What is Gianni Outram’s profession?

While Dickson stays locked in on Sundays, Gianni brings her own identity to the spotlight, one rooted in Texas and defined by long-term academics.

Gianni Outram Dickson has a clear day job that sits completely outside the NFL spotlight. She is a full-time elementary school teacher. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a teacher at the Renton School District, a position she began in August 2019 and continues to hold.

Before moving to Washington, the same profile shows she worked in Texas with Manor ISD as a second-grade teacher from August 2017 to August 2019 in Manor.

How did Gianni Outram and Michael Dickson meet?

Gianni Outram and Seahawks punter Michael Dickson’s story traces back to their University of Texas at Austin days, where Gianni was part of the Texas Spirit cheerleading squad while Dickson played for the Longhorns, and from there, the two stayed closely linked as his football journey took off. Their relationship began showing up publicly years ago, with Dickson posting their first photo together on his Instagram account in 2017. It was a subtle early sign that things were serious long before the spotlight caught on.

From there, the couple went fully public in June 2023, when Dickson proposed in Florence, Italy, turning what had been a long-running, low-key relationship into an officially announced engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Dickson (@mdcksn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And while the NFL side of the story is always going to focus on punts and field position, the personal timeline has its own clean arc, with Texas beginnings, a Florence proposal, and then the couple making it official with their wedding in 2024.

Do Gianni Outram and Michael Dickson have children?

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and his wife, Gianni Outram Dickson, have sparked plenty of offseason curiosity, but the kids question has a straightforward answer for now.

There is no credible public reporting that confirms they have children, and neither has shared a verified announcement suggesting otherwise.

Michael Dickson is keeping the off-field talk quiet because his priority is the Seahawks’ push toward the Super Bowl. This season, Dickson has once again been a steady weapon for Seattle’s field position game, putting up 52 punts with a 49.0 yards per punt average in the 2025 regular season.

Dickson has played eight seasons for Seattle, averaging 48.3 yards per punt, and has earned one Pro Bowl selection. Looking at the bigger picture, Seattle’s 2025 season firmly placed them in the Super Bowl conversation, highlighted by a franchise-best regular-season win total and a trip to the Super Bowl. In years like that, punters and other specialists rarely get the biggest headlines, but their small moments often decide playoff games when every yard and every mistake matters.