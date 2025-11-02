Will Cooper Kupp Play vs Commanders? Seahawks WR’s Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt on Gameday Status

The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 9 with more questions than answers. Their wide receiver room looks thin, and all eyes are on Cooper Kupp. As the team gears up for a primetime clash against the Washington Commanders, fans in the Emerald City are wondering if their star pass catcher will even suit up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Unfortunately, there’s some bad news for the 12s. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kupp isn’t expected to take the field Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Kupp is not expected to play,” Schefter reported. “Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a heel and hamstring injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Commanders, per source.”

That’s a gut punch for Seattle fans who were counting on his chemistry with Geno Smith to carry the offense. And with the Commanders’ pass rush heating up lately, losing a target like Kupp hurts even more.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kupp appeared on Seattle’s injury report with a heel issue and was limited in practice. What’s confusing is that he was a full participant on Wednesday despite dealing with both heel and hamstring problems. But by Thursday, his workload dropped. So, the Seahawks seem to be playing it safe, but the uncertainty lingers.

AD

It’s not just Kupp. The Seahawks’ receiver depth is taking a hit across the board. Dareke Young hasn’t practiced because of a quad injury and could end up on injured reserve. Jake Bobo’s Achilles is acting up again, and Eric Saubert’s calf is keeping him off the field completely. For Pete Carroll, it’s been a long week of reshuffling and rethinking game plans.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, what’s next? Tory Horton is expected to slide into the No. 2 spot behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It’s not the lineup fans imagined at the start of the season, but it’s what the Seahawks have to work with. Sunday night, we’ll see if that’s enough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Missing Cooper Kupp will sting the Seahawks

The Seahawks are desperate to stay alive in the playoff race. They sit at 5-2, locked in a three-way fight in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Every game matters now, and missing Kupp at this point hurts even more.

Through seven games, he’s hauled in 24 receptions on 33 targets for 293 yards and a score. That’s an average of just under 42 yards per game. Some weeks, he’s looked sharp, like his 90-yard day against the Steelers. Other times, like the 32-yard outing versus the Texans, the rhythm just hasn’t been there. Still, his presence forces defenses to adjust. Without him, Seattle’s passing game loses that edge.

His best moment came in Week 6 against the Jaguars when he found the end zone. According to PFSN’s WR Impact metric, Kupp owns a 75.5 WR Impact Score for 2025, which gives him a C grade. Not elite, but not invisible either. It’s the kind of steady production that keeps drives alive and defenses honest.

Right now, he ranks 43rd among wideouts this season and 323rd among all players since 2019. The numbers show he’s been reliable, even if not dominant. But everyone in the Emerald City knows a healthy stretch could flip the script entirely. That’s why the Seahawks are counting the days until Kupp’s return.