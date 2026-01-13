Sean McDermott Announces Significant Update for Bills Amid Concerning Josh Allen News

Essentials Inside The Story Bills eye key reinforcements amid playoff pressure

Two familiar faces nearing timely returns ahead of Broncos game

Bills hit by a concerning update on Josh Allen

Tensions have been mounting over the Buffalo Bills, and especially Josh Allen, as they recently lost their wide receiver, Gabe Davis, to a torn ACL. And with a divisional-round matchup against the Denver Broncos looming, pressure intensified until head coach Sean McDermott appeared to find a solution. Now, fresh updates suggest the Bills are set to bring back not one, but two familiar faces, a move that comes amid a concerning update on Allen’s status.

“Bills coach Sean McDermott said today that the team will open the practice window for DT Ed Oliver and WR Curtis Samuel this week,” insider Albert Breer reported.

“So Buffalo could be getting its best defensive player and a solid offensive weapon back. McDermott also said Dalton Kincaid will play in Denver.”

The defensive tackle, Ed Oliver’s performance was heavily amid an injury-prone season. He has not played since October 28, when he tore his biceps. During the recovery process of the injury in his arm, Oliver also hurt his knee and damaged his meniscus, which later required surgery. The details surfaced after insider Alaina Getzenberg dropped a concerning update on December 31.

The WR Curtis Samuel, on the other hand, was added to the IR on November 28 after dealing with problems in his neck and elbow. His expected return would be a big boost for Buffalo’s struggling wide receivers, who had a tough time with injuries.

The latest development to this wing came after Joshua Palmer was moved to the IR before last weekend’s playoff game against Jacksonville because of a lingering ankle issue. Adding more concerns to their current form, key player Gabe Davis also suffered a torn ACL during the same game against the Jaguars. His performance was also limited, as he finished with 12 receptions for 129 yards in a total of 6 games. Khalil Shakir emerged as a top backup, leading all pass catchers with 12 catches for 82 yards in the Jags game.

This massive hit to the WR’s availability is quite likely to threaten Josh Allen’s abilities. The QB’s number turned out to be exceptional in their playoff game against the Jaguars as he hit a massive 80% pass completion rate (28 out of 35). This accounted for 273 yards and 1 touchdown throughout the game. He also added two scores from his legs. However, as the Bills prepare for their trip to Mile High, they are hit with a concerning update on their superstar QB.

Josh Allen’s concerning status comes to light

Besides the instability in the wide receiver’s position, it seems like the Bills’ QB Josh Allen is also not at his full physical potential. According to a report from Insider, Dom Tibbets, Allen, “is certainly sore”.

This update comes following the team’s playoff match against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw several rough moments, often challenging the QB’s physical status.

He showed visible signs of being shaken up during the wild-card game, as several moments in the first half required him to undergo multiple medical evaluations. Visuals showed the QB entering the medical tent twice, first for a concussion assessment and later for additional injuries.

Allen had his hand examined after it struck an offensive lineman’s helmet while throwing a pass, and his knee was also checked after it was twisted by a defender on his rushing touchdown. Despite the concerns, he didn’t leave the field and therefore helped lead the Bills to a playoff victory.

When asked afterward about his well-being after taking several concerning hits, Allen said he “got rolled up a little bit” on the touchdown run and therefore assured everyone with a simple “we’re good” remark.

While analysts still continue to predict that the QB comes in with a toll of past injuries, it still remains to be seen if Sean McDermott’s “warrior” endures the troubles.