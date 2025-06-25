Sean McDermott Falls Below Kevin Stefanski in Offseason Rankings Despite Bills’ Free Agency Praise

Quick question, what makes for a good coach in the NFL today? Is it racking up those double-digit wins? Keeping the locker room together when injuries hit? Or is it finally pushing through in the playoffs when the pressure is at an all-time high? However you define it, there are just certain coaches who have earned their place in this conversation. They’ve built identities, developed icons, and made a “playoff run” feel like the bare minimum. And for almost a decade now, one AFC East coach has done exactly that—guiding his roster to consistency and success, time and again. So when PPF dropped its 2025 head coach rankings, it left us thinking….where’s the respect for Sean McDermott?

Well, if you’re wondering where Sean finished in the top 10? The bad news is: he’s not in the top 10. Ahead of him? Kevin Stefanski. Yes, even with that abysmal 3–14 turnaround last season. It’s not just about the rankings. For the Buffalo Bills fans, this is personal. They have watched Sean McDermott build this thing brick by brick. Since 2017, he’s racked up 86 wins and six straight double-digit seasons. That’s not a fluke. That’s a coach who knows what he’s doing.

So when someone like Stefanski sneaks into the top 10 — after a year where the Browns totally spiralled — you’ve got to wonder: what are we missing? Or better yet, what’s PFF missing? Because Bills Mafia sure sees it as clear as day. Most football fans do, too.

The Bills fans probably would’ve raged if Sean finished 8th or 9th. The fact that he’s not in the top 10? Insane! The man who delivered five straight AFC East titles, two AFC Championship Game berths, and, oh—an MVP in Josh Allen last season—left out entirely.

Meanwhile, Stefanski glides into the No. 10 spot — even after a brutal (to say the least) 2024. The Browns went 3–14, Deshaun Watson never really looked right, and the whole season fell apart before it was ever put to motion. No playoff push, no late-season fight, just a flat-out collapse. But why?

Well, PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman tried to justify his pick: “The two-time NFL Coach of the Year deserves respect as someone who gets his team to compete regardless of the circumstances.” Further pointing to that one playoff run to back up his argument. And on paper? Sure, it might hold up. But the Bills fans know better. They know that paper doesn’t show those gut-wrenching losses in the divisional rounds. Sean’s squad had been right there—again and again—yards from glory. This ranking did not take that into account.

And now, compare that to Kevin, whose Cleveland Browns have only cracked the playoffs twice since 2020, while managing merely one postseason win. He does deserve credit for steering through the chaos in Cleveland, but let’s be real. McDermott’s resume blows Kevin out of the water. More consistency, wins, and control over the division. Most importantly, and ironically, a fact that is often overlooked, he moulded Josh Allen into one of the league’s top QBs.

Something like that should never go unnoticed. So what is it? Could playoff shortcomings be weighing him down more than they should? Or is this yet another case of success being taken for granted?

McDermott’s Offseason Masterclass Still Isn’t Earning Him Respect

And if McDermott’s resume wasn’t enough, you’d think Buffalo’s lauded offseason would tip the scale. No, still nothing. Buffalo did some serious work this offseason. They didn’t just fix the leaks; they reloaded the gun. Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi? That’s some serious defensive depth. They backed it up with some good draft picks, too.

And the offense? They are very clearly all in on maximising Josh Allen’s window. Adding guys like Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Laviska Shenault Jr. gives this offense so much more versatility. Not flashy, but very calculated.

This is how you respond to a playoff exit. Fixing and addressing the weaknesses that cost them in the playoffs. Analysts and fans alike are calling it one of the most thorough and purposeful offseasons in the league. So, McDermott’s upcoming season could be ‘strategic and aggressive.’ And honestly? This is exactly what they needed. They’ve fixed most of their holes, and their playoff chances this season? Plummeting.

Those playoff heartbreaks—the Bengals‘ collapse in 2022 and the Chiefs‘ choke plot twist- they need to escape that. And they’re on the right track. As for Sean, these are the pieces he needs to finally earn the recognition he deserves. If this season the Bills pull off a historical postseason run, we might not just season him in the top 10, but at No. 1. And he would deserve it!