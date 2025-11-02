The Buffalo Bills’ recent victory over the Carolina Panthers may have looked like a good sign, but the team is now facing serious defensive struggles. The recent game saw their defensive tackle, Ed Oliver, suffer a serious injury, leaving a major gap in the lineup. Amid this setback, head coach Sean McDermott is likely to come up with an optimistic trade strategy.

“The Bills should just travel down to southern New York, really to New Jersey, and knock on the door of the New York Jets and see if Harrison Phillips is available for trade,” CBS Sports’ John Breech said ahead of the Bills’ upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “You look at Buffalo’s issue, and the reason they need to bring in a defensive lineman is for one they can’t stop the run. That’s something they struggled with this year.”

“You can call the Jets, and yes, they are a division rival. So who knows if they will answer the phone, and you ask for Harrison Phillips? Phillips started his career in Buffalo. He is familiar with the front office. He’s familiar with the coaching staff there. So he is someone who would theoretically be able to go in and kind of fit in right away.”

Harrison Phillips joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 after they selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft. During his time in Buffalo, he worked mostly as a rotational defensive tackle. This role earned him his first NFL sack, followed by a nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his community work. Phillips remained with the Bills through the 2021 season and then left in 2022 to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Through eight NFL seasons, Harrison Phillips has quietly built a reputation as one of the league’s most consistent and durable interior defenders. After spending his early years anchoring the Bills and Vikings defensive lines, the veteran tackle has brought that same steady presence to the New York Jets in 2025.

Now in his age-29 season, Phillips has started all eight games for the Jets, tallying 21 combined tackles (seven solo, 14 assists), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and half a sack. solid production for a run-stopping lineman whose impact often goes beyond the box score. His 2023 season in Minnesota was arguably his peak statistically, when he posted a career-high 92 tackles and 3.0 sacks, but this year, his leadership and ability to clog gaps have been critical for a New York defense that thrives on physicality and discipline. But that is not the only reason that makes him an attractive option.

“This team does not have a lot of salary cap space,” Breech noted. “They have less than $2 million right now. So, they can’t go out and sign someone that’s gonna cost them $10 million. Harrison Phillips is someone they can absolutely afford. Based on the cap hit they would have to take for the rest of the season, somebody could contribute right away. And that is why the Bills should give a Halloween call to the New York Jets.”

Notably, Phillips would cost around $1.6 million, an amount that fits him in the Bills roster like a glove. Given that the Jets had traded sixth-round draft picks from 2026 and 2027 to acquire the defensive tackle from the Minnesota Vikings, Sean McDermott could also offer something similar to get him back.

Playing for the New York Jets, Phillips is a trade candidate, as some analysts believe the team might be willing to trade veterans to build for the future rather than this season.

When will Ed Oliver be back from his injury?

Ed Oliver suffered a major setback during their 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He tore his biceps while making a play just before the two-minute warning. Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Oliver will undergo surgery and be out indefinitely. However, the hope is that he’ll recover in time to rejoin the team later in the season (possibly for the postseason push).

The Bills have officially placed Oliver on injured reserve after he underwent surgery to repair the tear. There’s still no firm timetable for his return, but team sources indicate that Ed Oliver is expected to miss multiple months, with an outside chance to return late in the season depending on how smoothly his rehab progresses. The 27-year-old defensive tackle remains optimistic, saying, “Hopefully, we can make a push to go to the Super Bowl, and I’ll be back.”

Even with Oliver sidelined, the Bills sit at 5-2, keeping them firmly in the playoff race. Still, his absence leaves a noticeable void up front and a blow that could test Buffalo’s defensive depth and, ultimately, their Super Bowl ambitions.