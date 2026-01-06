Sean McDermott Subtly Shades Bills’ Failing to Land $60M Receiver For Josh Allen Before Jaguars Game

As the Buffalo Bills travel to EverBank Stadium to take on the 13-4 Jacksonville Jaguars, it may be Josh Allen’s best shot to win a Super Bowl without having to run through a gauntlet of future HOF quarterbacks. However, the Bills lack an elite #1 wide receiver, with other reinforcements failing to provide the needed level of production. Subtly highlighting that issue, head coach Sean McDermott seemingly took a shot at the Bills’ front office as he praised a Jaguars’ ‘undervalued’ $60 million star.

“I thought one of the moves that’s made a difference for them offensively is adding Jakobi Meyers,” Sean McDermott said during his most recent media availability. “Good pickup for them, probably a guy that’s quite honestly been undervalued in his career.”

Apparently, the Buffalo Bills had shown sustained interest in Meyers. However, they ultimately failed to bring in the wide receiver despite some strong pushes from Brandon Beane.

Instead, the Jaguars traded for the 29-year-old by sending 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks to Las Vegas at the trade deadline.

Immediately after the Jags landed him, he made 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns in six games. That’s exactly the kind of receiver Joe Brady needed in the Buffalo Bills’ offense.

For such standout performance, Meyers received a three-year, $60 million extension. And now, he has grown into a vital cog in the Jaguars’ offense. The core that ranks second in points per game (32.8) since Week 9.

As for the Buffalo Bills, they had to settle for veteran receiver Brandin Cooks, who hasn’t produced anything close to Meyers. The 32-year-old has recorded 24 catches for 279 yards in 15 games this season with zero touchdowns.

That underwhelming performance has piled onto Buffalo’s wide receiving woes, with no receiver other than the four-year wideout Khalil Shakir having recorded over 36 receptions this season.

While these receiving issues prevail, the Pro Bowl duo of quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook has carried the Buffalo Bills. The duo has accounted for 51 of the team’s 54 offensive touchdowns this season. They will be crucial to the Bills in the playoffs, where the Bills have struggled, especially during the road games.

Now, moving forward, Sean McDermott has made his expectations for the team clear.

Buffalo Bills’ Head Coach Sean McDermott sends a clear message to his team ahead of the Jags game

After beating the New York Jets and seeing the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos win their divisional matchups, the Buffalo Bills secured the sixth seed. They are now slated to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a road Wild Card game. The Bills are 0-5 in playoff road games under coach Sean McDermott, including 0-2 in the wild-card round.

Ahead of this uphill battle, McDermott issued a strong message about how his team will approach this matchup against the Jaguars.

“That’s where my head is right now. Ready to put in the work to get ourselves ready to go to play our best football,” McDermott said. “This time of the year, that’s what it takes. You can’t beat yourself. You have to play good, sound football.”

Now, as the playoffs kick off, Sean McDermott and the Bills Mafia will hope that their star performers, Josh Allen and James Cook, continue performing at a high level and finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.