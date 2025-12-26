Sean McDermott Turns Back to Old Ways After Eagles HC Raises Stakes With Week 17 Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McDermott is forced to make changes to the roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be benching their top players this Sunday.

What is Josh Allen's status ahead of Week 17?

Sometimes, when the going gets tough, it is better to fall back on the old ways that worked, and that is exactly what Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott has decided to do after an unexpected roster shake-up.

On December 24th, the Bills re-signed offensive tackle Richard Gouraige, adding him to the practice squad. Before this season commenced, the 27-year-old failed to secure a spot in the final roster and was released on August 26, 2025.

The Bills lost two practice-squad players this week to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Shane Buechele, who remained in the Bills’ practice squad for two years and helped Josh Allen sharpen his skills, was poached by the Chiefs following Patrick Mahomes’ injury. Offensive lineman Kendrick Green was the other player signed by the Browns.

Although the Bills’ practice squad has a void, the starting lineup, led by Josh Allen, is locked in to face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champion is already in the playoffs, keeping up the momentum from last season. Now, moving forward to Week 17, head coach Nick Sirianni was expected to rest some first-string players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Zack Baun, and Lane Johnson.

But Eagles coach Sirianni has no intention of benching his top stars this Sunday. Going up against an elite team like the Bills, he knows the importance of the game. He recently reflected on the upcoming Week 17 game, saying,

“We think playing our guys is the best for the football team.”

Additionally, highlighting the priority of this week before heading to the playoffs, he said to SportsRadio 94 WIP,

“This is a really important week for us, practice-wise, game-wise, to go and get better, and we will see how everything plays itself out… Really important week for us to improve as a football team.”

While McDermott might have fixed the issues in the practice squad, he might have some problems in the starting lineup ahead of the Eagles game in Week 17.

Will Josh Allen play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17?

Quarterback Josh Allen is the powerhouse of the Buffalo Bills’ offense, completing 3406 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns this season. However, the 29-year-old suffered a minor foot injury last week against the Cleveland Browns, and he may not be at a 100% by Week 17 and that could be a bit problematic for Sean McDermott.

With the departure of practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele, and Allen’s injury, the Bills currently have only one backup quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky is the main reserve QB for Josh Allen— a role he previously held in the star player’s absence.

Considering both the Bills and Eagles have punched their tickets to the playoffs this season, they can afford to rest their key players amid this high-stakes encounter. Share your thoughts in the comments below.