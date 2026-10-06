Sean McVay Addresses Alarming Concerns Surrounding Myles Garrett’s Return After Major Injury Setback

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett’s debut ended before it began. Acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster offseason trade, Garrett struggled in his Week 1 debut against the San Francisco 49ers, recording no tackles or sacks while dealing with a lingering knee issue. The Rams subsequently placed him on Injured Reserve (IR) following arthroscopic knee surgery, sidelining him for at least four games. Speaking to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, McVay offered some reassurance about Garrett’s recovery while acknowledging that his return date remains uncertain.

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“I know he’s making really good progress. We haven’t talked specifics like that,” McVay said.

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McVay added that he and Reggie Scott, who oversees the Rams’ sports medicine department, would review Garrett’s rehabilitation this week and should have a clearer picture of his recovery timeline soon.

“That’ll be something that I talk with Reggie about in the next couple days,” McVay said. “Probably be better equipped to give you some clarity about that on Thursday.”

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The latest update comes after Athlon Sports reported that Garrett would miss at least four games after being placed on IR, making Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals his earliest possible return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, reported that Garrett needed roughly six weeks to recover, which would have pushed his potential return to Week 9 against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8, meaning he would miss five additional games beginning in Week 4. However, McVay’s latest comments suggest we shouldn’t consider six weeks as a firm timetable, leaving the door open for Garrett to return sooner than initially expected.

The uncertainty surrounding Garrett’s recovery comes after a major career transition.

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From Browns Frustration to Rams Opportunity

The Rams acquired the 30-year-old on June 1, 2026, sending the Browns linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick in a blockbuster deal. Garrett arrived in Los Angeles as one of the NFL’s most accomplished defensive players. Since Cleveland selected him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards while leading all players during that span in sacks (125.5), pressures (413), and tackles for loss (149). He also set the single-season sacks record with 23 in 2025.

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Garrett’s departure from Cleveland was the culmination of a complicated relationship with the franchise. He requested a trade on Feb. 3, 2025, after the Browns finished 3-14 in 2024, saying he wanted to play for a team with a realistic chance of competing for a championship. Yet just a month later, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Cleveland, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history back then. The contract included $122.8 million guaranteed, carried an average annual value of $40 million, and had a total value of $204.8 million.

The situation eventually changed in March 2026, when Browns general manager Andrew Berry helped facilitate Garrett’s departure after the two sides agreed to restructure the contract by deferring option payments scheduled for 2026-28. The first payment, worth approximately $10 million and originally due March 28, was pushed back until shortly before the start of the regular season. Garrett’s growing frustration over the franchise’s lingering direction laid the groundwork for a trade.

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Berry had previously maintained that Garrett would finish his career in Cleveland, making the eventual decision particularly difficult for the organization. After the trade, Berry acknowledged the dilemma the Browns faced, saying, “As discussions intensified, we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?”

Now, with Garrett beginning a new chapter in Los Angeles, the immediate focus has shifted to his recovery. McVay’s upcoming evaluation with Scott could provide the clarity the Rams and their fans are waiting for—and potentially reveal whether the star pass rusher can return sooner than initially expected.