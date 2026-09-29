Sean McVay Apologizes for Postgame Incident With Rams Media Amid Refusal to Play the Victim Card After Broncos Loss

Some losses cut you deep, and Sean McVay’s reaction after the Rams’ loss clearly shows it. Despite taking a huge 16-0 lead in the first half, the Rams couldn’t make much of an impact and lost 30-26 to the Broncos. After the game, even McVay’s early exit from postgame availability showed his disappointment, and he later apologized.

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“Sorry that I missed you guys yesterday. … There was a misunderstanding with some of the timing. … I understand my role and responsibility is to talk, whether it’s after a win or if we don’t get the result we want,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said during Monday media availability.

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McVay clarified the early departure was a misunderstanding about timing, not a deliberate snub. NBC Sports reported that Sean McVay kept his postgame press conference very short after the Rams’ loss. He spent around 90 seconds at the podium and answered only a couple of questions before calling it a day. The Rams’ official YouTube stream barely caught Sean McVay’s press conference. It only showed the end of his final answer, which gives you an idea of how quickly he wrapped things up after the loss.

Rams beat reporter for The Athletic Nate Atkins explained that McVay had already answered a couple of questions before the official stream even started. He also answered the first question from Rams beat reporter Sarah Barshop before leaving. So, by the time most reporters got there, McVay was already on his way out.

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What made this contrast even more visible was Sean McVay’s earlier postgame interviews. According to The Big Lead, after the Rams beat the Giants on Monday night, McVay spent at least five minutes talking to reporters after the game. He also joked about the team’s travel plans for its game in Australia.

Now, this might be because of the win, but let’s not forget the loss was really too hard to take. One key moment changed everything for them. With just over a minute left, Rams cornerback Josh Wallace intercepted Bo Nix’s pass near the Rams’ 11-yard line after battling Broncos receiver Pat Bryant. The interception could have helped the Rams seal their second straight win.

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But the officials called pass interference on Wallace, so the interception did not count. Denver got another chance and eventually won the game 30-26. Even though the call was controversial, McVay said no to the victim card and didn’t blame the officials.

“[It] doesn’t really matter,” McVay said Monday during media availability. “It is what it is. That was the call that was made, and there were a lot of opportunities that we had to be able to close the door on that game. … But I wouldn’t have any additional coaching points for how Josh [Wallace] plays through the cycle of the snap. But I’m not going to make excuses either, and we’re not going to play the victim card.”

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Now, the team has little room for errors against the Eagles. It remains to be seen how they perform.