Sean McVay Gets Bad News on NFL Rule Change Plea After Rams HC Raised Serious Concerns Against Seahawks

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McVay has serious concerns over an NFL rule.

24 out of the 32 members of the NFL committee should agree for any rule change.

Puka Nacua calls out NFL referees following the Rams-Seahawks game.

A controversial call in the Los Angele Rams versus Seattle Seahawks clash has head coach Sean McVay demanding a rulebook overhaul, but his plea is now facing a significant challenge from within the league’s highest circles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reports have made it clear that a rule change to prevent teams from recovering and advancing backward passes is unlikely to be adopted. According to ProFootballTalk reporting, sources familiar with the situation indicate that although Rams coach Sean McVay has voiced support for altering the rule, the broader NFL rule-making bodies are not expected to pursue a change to the current backward pass recovery rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion came into effect following Sean McVay’s plea to consider a change in the backward pass rule. On a late two-point conversion attempt by Seattle, quarterback Sam Darnold’s throw was tipped by a Rams defender, hit the ground, and was ruled incomplete on the field before replay review overturned it as a backward pass that remained live.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet then recovered the ball in the end zone for two points, tying the game and eventually contributing to Seattle’s 38–37 overtime victory. The rule as written allows backward passes to be treated as live balls that either team may recover and advance, distinct from forward fumbles in restricted situations.

The league’s Competition Committee would need significant support to propose any rule adjustment, and at least 24 of the 32 NFL owners would need to approve such a change. Sources note that defining a new standard for backward passes would be complicated and could have unintended consequences across game situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis of the incident indicated that it was more of a fluke rather than an intentional design for exploitation. The pass was intended as a quick screen, and its backward trajectory resulted only because it ricocheted off a defender’s helmet before landing in the end zone.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Sean McVay backs Puka Nacua following the controversial Seahawks loss

Puka Nacua posted a critical message about NFL referees on social media after the Los Angeles Rams’ 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which he later deleted. Screenshots showed Nacua’s comments appeared to mock officiating following a controversial call that altered the game’s outcome. The postgame tweet was removed quickly, but it remained online enough to spark criticism. However, Nacua acknowledged that it was born of frustration after an intense defeat. Despite the heat, Sean McVay publicly backed Nacua when asked about the situation.

“I cannot answer your questions about a topic that I am not aware of. I got to have more information before I answer those types of questions,” McVay explained. “I love him, we’re going to continue to throw our arm around him and help him learn and grow. For anybody that was offended, terribly sorry about that. I know he (Nacua) feels exactly the same way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nacua posted career-best numbers against the Seahawks. He caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss. His receiving yardage marked one of the most productive games of his career, highlighting his status as a primary offensive weapon for the Rams. The narrow defeat dropped Los Angeles from the NFC’s top playoff seed to a lower position in the standings, with the team holding an 11-4 record following the loss. The Seahawks improved to 12-3 and have moved ahead in the NFC West race.