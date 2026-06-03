“Sean McVay Is Outta Here”: Ex-ESPN Host Believes Rams HC’s Days Are Numbered After Myles Garrett Trade

After trading for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, head coach Sean McVay revealed that he and the Los Angeles Rams went for an “aggressive” approach to make the deal happen. He knew this was an opportunity he could not miss.

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But as Spider-Man says, with great power comes great responsibility. Former ESPN host Bomani Jones thought McVay might have put himself in jeopardy with this move.

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“They are so all in on this year, that the only assumption that I can make is that Sean McVay is out of here after this year,” Jones said on his podcast on June 1. “… [He] can’t play and stay there for very long because the bill is gonna come due on this. It’s amazing that the bill never quite came due on all the moves that they had made before, but the bill is going to come due in an incredibly competitive division.“

McVay would be one of the first people to be put on the spot if it backfires on the Rams. The team has inherited a contract worth $160 million from the Browns, and they’ve let go of a budding talent in Jared Verse for Myles Garrett. Los Angeles is also shelling out a hefty $124 million for cornerback Trent McDuffie, the highest-paid in the league. Should this grand plan come crashing down, the lack of returns on the investments might give the Rams a big reason to show McVay the door. The Rams are also the favorites to win the Super Bowl LXI, with odds at +550 after the Myles Garrett trade.

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Ironically, McVay had already considered stepping away from coaching when the Rams went 5-12 in 2022.

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“I couldn’t handle the losing,” he’d said on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “It was almost like a scarlet letter.”

McVay’s 2026 campaign will also have to face the heat of his divisional opponents, of which two are among the Top 10 favorites to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning champions Seattle Seahawks slot in at No. 4 (+1100) and the San Francisco 49ers come in at No. 8 (+1700). Even with a Myles Garrett in play, the Rams will have a hard time dealing with these two offenses.

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Part of the due bill is the future that McVay and Co. have sacrificed for Garrett. The team isn’t getting any younger; Fantasy Life’s Ian Hartitz pointed out that the team has the 25th-oldest offense and the 19th-oldest defense. And the Rams have given up a first, a second, and a third-round pick in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 drafts, respectively. With the Garrett trade, the Rams might not be in contention to pick the players they need in the next three drafts. This might check off one more box for McVay to step away from the Rams.

Perhaps that was why the head coach planned and drafted Ty Simpson in this year’s draft with the No. 13 pick.

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The Rams picked Ty Simpson with a preconceived plan to sign someone like Myles Garrett

Fans have had a lot to say about the Rams taking Simpson from the draft. Many regarded this to be a wasted pick, because the rookie wasn’t all that impressive last year in college. Why the Rams thought he would be the successor to Matthew Stafford is surely very puzzling. But Simpson was brought on for the very purpose of facilitating a deal as big as the Myles Garrett one.

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“Rams and Browns started talking about the Myles Garrett trade since draft time,” FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on X. “One of the reasons they selected Ty Simpson in the first round was because they knew they’d be without AT LEAST next year’s one. The Rams were hoping to make it all draft capital and fought to not include Verse in the deal to the end, but he was a necessary Browns.”

Stafford now has more than enough support to help bring the Rams a Super Bowl this season. But whether Simpson is worthy enough of sacrificing their future for a Lombardi trophy is debatable. The QB had created first-round buzz with great performances in the first half of his senior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but struggled towards the latter. He also suffered an abdominal injury, which impacted his throwing.

With Stafford and maybe a few other veterans gone, a Ty Simpson-led Rams team could easily slip off the pedestal they hope to reach this season. And when that happens, Sean McVay might have to hope for a spot in some broadcasting crew.