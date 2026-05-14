Sean McVay & Les Snead Got Into a “Heated Argument” Right After Rams Picked Ty Simpson, Reveals NFL Analyst

The LA Rams picking Ty Simpson during the 2026 NFL draft seems like a decision that continues to have new developments. There have been many reports that have suggested the team always planned on making the pick, despite not inviting the player to the Top 30 pre-draft visit. However, an analyst has now revealed what went down right after the franchise made the decision.

Sports analyst Chris Simms has now made a new revelation that there was a heated argument between Sean McVoy and Les Snead, right before they entered the infamous presser, where things looked a little heated, at least from McVoy.

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“They had a little bit of an argument about something else,” Simms said while on ‘You Better You Bet’ on Westwood One Sports. “And I’m not going to share all that with you, but it had nothing to do with that. There was a little bit of a heated argument about another topic right before they went out there, and that’s why Sean was kind of acting the way he was.”

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Simms cleared that the argument was not about the decision to pick Simpson, but something else. The Rams’ decision to grab the Alabama quarterback at pick 13 raised some eyebrows, especially with Matthew Stafford on the roster. However, this selection was not the story of the day. Sean McVay’s icy body language and reaction turned more heads. While Les Snead looked excited, the head coach sat next to him but barely said a word about the new prospect.

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However, things got so tense that McVay felt the need to play damage control. He insisted he and Snead remain as perfectly synced as ever, despite what the cameras might have captured the night before.

“We couldn’t be in more lockstep in every decision that we make,” McVay told the reporters. “Couldn’t be more excited about us to continue to lead together, but every decision that we make is collective and collaborative… This is my buddy right here.”

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Heading into the draft, the Rams had a stacked roster. Between a solidified offensive line and a receiving corps headlined by Nacua and Adams, there simply wasn’t an urgent vacancy to fill. However, the front office decided to overlook their current depth chart and started looking at the 2027 horizon by drafting Ty Simpson.

Moreover, the Rams can face a panic situation if Matthew Stafford decides to hang up his cleats in the 2027 season. The current Rams’ quarterback is 37 years old. This is why they decided to make a smart decision to draft Ty Simpson to the side before it’s too late.