Sean McVay Strongly Urged to Bring Back Disgruntled 7X Pro Bowler to Help Matthew Stafford at Rams

During a press conference, Jalen Ramsey had boldly declared, “I’m the best corner in the league,” proving it with lockdown coverage night after night. Now, as trade talks swirl, Miami faces a financial crossroads. Trading him after June 1 saves $5.9 million in cap space, but moving him earlier would cost over $12.5 million in 2025. Amidst the speculation, Ramsey cryptically tweeted, “A new chapter awaits,” signaling the end of an electrifying era with the Dolphins and the dawn of something unknown.

In a recent episode of Up and Adams, Kay Adams and Jason McCourty broke down the situation around Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins. Jason said, “This is a guy like you need him. Like they’re in a position where they’re not a rebuilding franchise. Tua is there. Tyreek’s there. Like they’re trying to win.” His words highlight Ramsey’s value to any contender, emphasizing how vital his presence could be.

Jason also opened up about their relationship going “sour.” He explained, “Both of saying like, ‘Hey, it’s just best for both of us to part ways, you kind of like start scratching your head.’ You’re just like, ‘But y’all just paid this guy. Like, I thought he was one of your guys.” The confusion about why Ramsey wouldn’t remain with the team deepens the mystery of what truly went wrong behind the scenes.

Looking at the Dolphins’ secondary, it feels like the floor is falling out beneath them. Kendall Fuller was there a year ago—now, he’s gone. Javon Holland just left, too. Now whispers say Ramsey might be next. That’s not just a name—it’s the guy you lean on when games get tight. When DC Anthony Weaver says, “Sometimes you got to part ways, it’s just not meant to be,” alarm bells are ringing.

Now the Rams have the perfect opportunity to bring home the 7X Pro Bowler CB. Sean McVay recently addressed the swirling rumors about a potential reunion with Jalen Ramsey. When asked about trade discussions with the Dolphins, McVay clarified, “We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know”. He further elaborated on the complexities involved, stating, “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you’re talking about the caliber of the player; the compensation that they’re looking for in return. What does that look like? … Obviously, we love Jalen. We love Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went”.

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty also pointed to the Rams as the “obvious” landing spot for Ramsey. On Up and Adams, McCourty said, “Yeah, I think right away the obvious answer is the Rams. He was there with McVay. He won a Super Bowl.” He highlighted the impact Ramsey could immediately bring to the locker room, noting, “Quinton Lake already came out and talked about what a guy like Jalen Ramsey would mean in their secondary. There’s familiarity with that.” With key players and coaches who’ve already built trust with Ramsey, the foundation for a successful reunion is solid.

Bringing Jalen Ramsey back would give the Rams an elite defender who knows their system and culture well. Multiple Rams players have already voiced how much his presence could uplift the secondary, reinforcing how deeply he’s still valued in that locker room. Stafford led the team to a 10–6 record in 2024, proving their championship window remains open. Ramsey’s past success with the Rams includes a Super Bowl win and two All-Pro selections. His leadership could anchor a young secondary still developing under pressure. He offers versatility, toughness, and proven ability to shut down top receivers. In a competitive NFC, his presence would immediately strengthen the defense. The Rams need players like Ramsey to make another deep postseason run possible.

Now, as Ramsey’s journey has “ended,” other teams are also eyeing the 30-year-old CB. And no, the list doesn’t just stop at the Rams.

Are the Vikings going all-in on Jalen Ramsey?

Vikings insider Ben Goessling recently spoke on The Paul Allen Show about the team’s chances to land Jalen Ramsey this offseason. He called it a real possibility, citing the Vikings’ pressing need and Ramsey’s past connection with the coaching staff. “I wouldn’t rule it out,” Goessling said. “I think it’s certainly worth keeping in mind just because of the need and the familiarity with him from a lot of that coaching staff, having been with him with the Rams.”

Meanwhile, Peter Schrager weighed in on the potential obstacles for the Rams in trading Ramsey during his spot on The Pat McAfee Show. Schrager pointed out the financial reality behind the scenes. “Everyone has assumed the Rams, cause he played there. I don’t get the feeling that the Rams are banging down the doors for the Miami Dolphins so they can pay him $16,000,000, $17,000,000 this year as a corner.” His insight underscores the significant cap challenge involved in any Ramsey trade.

Adding to the buzz, former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty shared his thoughts on the fit during the Up & Adams Show. McCourty believes Ramsey would mesh perfectly with the Vikings’ defensive scheme. “Kevin O’Connell, he was there with the Rams when they won the Super Bowl, and I think the Vikings, with what Brian Flores does with his defensive backs, with Byron Murphy — he plays outside, he plays inside — the way the safeties all move around,” McCourty began.

He went on to praise Ramsey’s versatility, emphasizing how much the Vikings could gain from his talents. “Jalen Ramsey is so talented, and can play so many different positions.” The combination of coaching familiarity, defensive scheme fit, and Ramsey’s skill set creates an intriguing possibility for Minnesota this offseason.