Sean McVay’s Coaching Staff Under Fire After Flipping Off Eagles Fans During Ugly Altercation at Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty to celebrate after pulling off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But the post-touchdown celebrations quickly took an ugly turn when members of Sean McVay’s coaching staff became involved in a heated exchange with Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

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Footage posted by MLFootball showed Rams coaches appearing to bang on the glass and exchange middle fingers with Eagles fans. The interaction followed Kyren Williams’ go-ahead touchdown. The interaction then escalated, with fans throwing drinks toward the glass separating them from the Rams’ coaches. The Rams have not confirmed which coaches were involved.

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The moment stemmed from the closing minutes of a tightly contested NFC matchup. Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, part of a 14-point unanswered stretch that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led with a pair of scoring drives in the final seven minutes.

The Rams held on to win the game 24-20, dropping Philadelphia to 2-2 on the season like Los Angeles. It was the Eagles’ second loss in as many weeks, and head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged afterward that his offense still has work to do in finding its identity this season.

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“It hasn’t been good enough. You’re trying to make sure as you find out who you are that you’re playing with detail and that you’re playing together and you’re playing with toughness and we still got ways to go there and it’s obvious that we’re still trying to figure that out.”

On the other hand, the exchange briefly overshadowed what had otherwise been a back-and-forth finish to the game. The footage quickly drew strong reactions online. One fan called the scene embarrassing for both sides.

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“If that’s really Rams coaches in the video, it’s a bad look. You already won, so let the scoreboard do the trash talk.”

Another fan questioned why the Rams staff would engage with fans during the celebration. Not everyone put the blame solely on the coaching staff, however.

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“Awful look. But Eagles fans are children that were most definitely going off on those coaches the entire game. PS – 99 percent of Eagles fans never played a down of football in their entire lives.”

One fan brought up the recent A’ja Wilson incident, referencing the Las Vegas Aces star’s confrontation with an Indiana Fever fan after he pointed toward her during their playoff game:

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“Have some class bro… got Refs saying f*** you to NFL players and coaches flipping off fans. Wtf…. meanwhile, Aja Wilson mad someone pointed at her 🤣🤣🤣”

Another fan sarcastically summed up their view of the Rams’ behavior:

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“Very classy team the rams are.”

It remains unclear which specific members of the Rams’ coaching staff were involved in the exchange, and the Rams had not issued a statement as of Sunday night.