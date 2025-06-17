Sean McVay’s Jalen Ramsey Hopes Hit Badly as Rams Sign Derion Kendrick 3 Days After Cutting Him

The Los Angeles Rams have made quite the U-turn. As revealed on their official X handle, they have re-signed cornerback Derion Kendrick just days after waiving him, after Kendrick cleared the waivers. This comes as a shock to the Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay, who was preparing for an offer for Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins’ quarterback. Ramsey put on a decent show last season by making 60 tackles and 1 sack in the 17 games he played.

This move comes as a surprise because Derion Kendrick hasn’t been very effective for the Rams yet. He missed the entirety of last season because of an ACL injury that he suffered in training camp. Prior to that, he had less-than-ordinary seasons after he was drafted in 2022 as a sixth-round pick. In the two seasons that he played with them, Kendrick has only managed to play 32 games and make a total of 92 tackles while failing to make even one sack.

