Sean McVay’s Star Takes Drastic Decision Against NFL Rival After Rams LB Embarrassed Online

Jared Verse and Jermaine Johnson, two NFL stars who cut their teeth at Florida State, have always shared a fun, brotherly vibe until things got a bit wild. Verse is building a solid career under Sean McVay‘s leadership, earning 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Johnson, too, is gearing up for a comeback after an Achilles injury sidelined him last season. But before the two LBs get back on the gridiron, they ended up in the middle of a viral trend. And Verse wasn’t too pleased with how things played out.

So, it all started with Jermaine Johnson deciding to hop on TikTok’s ‘just calling to say goodnight‘ trend. In a video that’s now making the rounds online, the Jets LB rings up Rams standout Jared Verse, expecting a quick laugh. But mid-call, things take an unexpected turn. Before Jermaine caught Jared by surprise, the Rams LB mentioned having to head to a game at Stanford.

“Coach, like the game, Stanford, a bunch of dudes on our team, I have to go to. I’m on my way down to that right now.” But Verse was thrown off guard when Johnson casually said, “Nothing, I was just calling to check on you. You know it’s late over here, so… Just calling to say goodnight.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Rams LB didn’t waste a second setting the record straight, firing back, “Hey man, get off my phone, bro. Don’t you ever, don’t you ever call me to say goodnight again.” Verse and Jermaine may not have shared the gridiron at Florida State, but they’re still tied by that Seminole bond. Jared joined the program the same year Jermaine headed to the NFL. Still, that didn’t stop Jermaine from trying to get a laugh out of his fellow FSU alum.

But when the whole ‘goodnight’ prank took a weird left turn, Jared was a little thrown off. “We’re going to move out of here because you called me to say goodnight,” Verse said, half-laughing, half-dead serious. “Hey, all my relationships just took a hit off of you saying that sh*t. I’m a grown man. I don’t need you to tell me goodnight.” And while Jared might’ve not been the biggest fan of the prank, he’s definitely not the only one who’s been caught in it.

The ‘just calling to say goodnight’ trend has been making its rounds across the league, with plenty of NFL players either falling for it or flipping out mid-call.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The prank keeps catching NFL players like Jared Verse

Jermaine Johnson isn’t the only NFL star catching the TikTok ‘goodnight call’ trend fever. A bunch of players have jumped on it, pranking their teammates as soon as they saw it go viral. Commanders CB Mike Sainristil called a few of his teammates to say goodnight. Mike first called his QB, Jayden Daniels, leaving him all confused. “I was just calling to say goodnight,” he said. Like Jared, Jayden also had a hilarious response to his teammate, “You straight, dog? I don’t know what type of shenanigans you’re on, but you’re acting real bonkers right now,” Daniels replied.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller also jumped on the trend, calling up a few of his teammates. The 30-year-old dialed Jack Conklin, Kenny Pickett, and Kendall Lamm. Kenny and Jack burst out laughing after hearing the unexpected message from Wyatt. But Kendall made everyone go ‘aww’ by replying, “Alright, I love you, goodnight.”

Seahawks TE AJ Barner also called his teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, catching him off guard. Well, well, the ‘just calling to say goodnight’ trend is lighting up NFL locker rooms, mixing hilarious moments with real team vibes. If it keeps going, we’re in for some unforgettable reactions, and maybe even a few surprising friendships, both on and off the gridiron.