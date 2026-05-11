Sean Payton Announces Stance on New QB Signing After Confirming Timeline for Bo Nix’s Broncos Return

With Bo Nix expected to return to the Denver Broncos ahead of training camp, Sean Payton has hinted that the young quarterback could be back on the field during the team’s offseason program in June. In the meantime, Denver already has Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger in place as backup options. But the team also brought in EJ Warner and Nathan Peterman for the 2026 rookie minicamp, which has naturally sparked some curiosity. Could Denver be exploring another quarterback option for offseason workouts?

“We have 90 [roster spots], so it is possible you can bring someone back in on a trial basis for the minicamp,” the Broncos coach said at the presser after the rookie minicamp. “Yet generally with those practices, two [quarterbacks] is not a problem. It would be more of an issue if you felt a player was going to be a PUP in training camp, and that’s not going to be the case.”

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But Warner was there with the Broncos for a trial. He’s still miles away from getting signed on the Broncos’ 90-man roster. However, he did achieve the first milestone by impressing the head coach with his skills despite his inexperience. Of course, the 32YO QB seemed overqualified for the minicamp. But it was EJ Warner that the team celebrated.

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“I’m not saying we couldn’t sign an additional quarterback,” Payton continued. “We’ve discussed it, but really more in terms of, ‘Do we see something in these two guys?’ This [E.J.] Warner reminds me a lot of Chase Daniel. If you see his height, weight, size, and speed, they’re very similar.”

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Both Chase Daniel and Warner stand 5 feet 11 inches tall and have similar builds, speeds, and sizes. According to Payton, Warner’s skill set mirrors Daniel’s despite Warner’s lack of NFL experience. On top of that, he impressed Payton with his skill set.

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“He’s entirely different,” Payton said of Warner. “He’s just really stood out with getting in and out of the huddle. He has a quick release and a good stroke. [He’s a] different type [of] player even. He’s probably more celebrated coming out of Fresno [State] than his dad was coming out of Northern Iowa.”

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His time at Fresno State certainly helped him improve his skills. EJ Warner completed 69.3% of his passes over 2,030 yards through 10 games while throwing 11 interceptions. But that’s a downfall from his performance at Temple, where he gained over 3,000 yards by passing, even though his accuracy over 10 games was less than 60%.

A year ago, even Kurt Warner, a Hall of Fame QB and the rookie’s father, claimed that his son is a much better player than him on the field. His ability to accurately process the information on the field and act upon it is what every coach looks for. But if he does get signed to the Broncos, he won’t be one of the starters for the team. Instead, he’d compete in the minicamp and try to earn a contract in order to return for the training camp.

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Warner may have earned a conversation on developmental depth with his performance. But Denver’s QB equation still looks forward to Nix’s return from injury.

Sean Payton opens up on Bo Nix’s return

The Broncos really need to get their starting quarterback back on the active roster. And Payton has already made it clear that Bo Nix will return by the time the offseason program begins in June. But does that also mean he’ll participate in the team’s OTAs? Well, the head coach doesn’t want to rush things for the starting QB.

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“He’s going to want to push that earlier, but we’ll be smart,” Payton said. “You’ll see him probably in the [mandatory] minicamp—probably. He’ll be at full speed throwing everything in July before we get back here. He’s doing good.”

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The Broncos will engage in OTAs on June 2-4 and June 8-11. After that, they’ll indulge in the mandatory training camp during June 16-18. And while many are still wondering about Nix’s ankle injury, the starting QB seems ready to face the opponents’ defenses.

“It’ll be absolutely no issue this offseason; I’ll be able to actually start training back when I was going to start training, so don’t miss any time there,” Nix said. “I’m going to train really hard.”

That effectively settles Denver’s biggest offseason concern. A quarterback addition could still happen if Payton sees unexpected value. But unless something changes medically, the Broncos aren’t acting like a team scrambling for answers under center. They’re simply waiting for their starter to return.