Sean Payton Calls Out NFL Refs' Mistake After Strong Statement on Controversial Incident in Bills vs Broncos

By Akshay Kapoor

Jan 17, 2026 | 9:16 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The Denver Broncos’ divisional round clash against the Buffalo Bills was nowhere short of drama and controversy. After the former’s close-call victory on Saturday, the team’s head coach, Sean Payton, took the officials under scrutiny for a call that didn’t seem to go well. This came after their cornerback, Ja’Quan McMillian, faced an interception during the opening minute of the 2nd quarter.

According to Payton, the refs should have called the game while the Bills had possession of the ball. “There was a hold in the end zone,” he said.

This is a developing story! Stay tuned.

