Sean Payton Gets Real About Facing Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 Amid Chiefs QB’s Injury Rehab

Given the severity of a combined ACL and LCL injury, there were early fears that Patrick Mahomes could miss a significant portion of the 2026 campaign. Recovery from such injuries typically takes around a year, but the star quarterback has already made his way back to the field. He participated in limited OTA drills while wearing a knee brace. Even Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked recently whether he expects Mahomes to be on the field for that season-opening Monday night game.

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“Yeah, I think we expect that. Certainly, the networks and the league do as well,” Sean Payton said while speaking with Trey Wingo. “Just having been around him and played some golf with him, when you see the clips that you see, I think he’s going to attack it the same way Bosa attacked his rehab. They’re very competitive. They’re going to do everything—and then some—to be ready. “

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Payton sees a lot of similarities between Mahomes’ recovery journey and the one Nick Bosa completed. While the injuries aren’t identical, both players have faced the demanding challenge of working their way back to peak form. Mahomes tore both his ACL and LCL in December 2025, whereas Bosa suffered an ACL tear earlier this year.

It’s not just Payton, Andy Reid, or Mahomes’ teammates who believe he’ll be ready for Week 1. The Chiefs quarterback shares that confidence himself.

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“Obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do before we get to our goals but my goal is just to be ready for the start of the NFL season,” Mahomes said while speaking with the press at OTAs.

Mahomes suffered torn ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee during a December loss to the Chargers. It was certainly a blow that brought an end to his season. The injury capped off a difficult year for Kansas City, which finished 6-11, the franchise’s worst record in over a decade.

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That said, it made sense why Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked the Kansas City Chiefs third in the list of teams that are “under the microscope” this season. Even so, the Chiefs appear well-positioned to make another playoff push in 2026. With Travis Kelce returning for what could be the final season of his illustrious career and Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator, Kansas City has plenty of reason for optimism.

And what has been clearly undeniable is how aggressively Mahomes has attacked his rehab. But Andy Reid, being the experienced coach he is, is taking a more prudent approach.

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Mahomes’ recovery is encouraging, but the Chiefs remain cautious

Mahomes aggressively attacked his ACL and LCL injury. He underwent surgery the very next day after suffering from the injury, which was a little unusual as many players opt to wait for a week or so for the swelling to reduce before getting surgery. The usual recovery for such an injury is pegged at anywhere between nine and 12 months.

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Despite continuing encouraging news surrounding Mahomes’ recovery, Reid took a more cautious yet still optimistic tone.

We haven’t made any assumptions that he’s going to absolutely be there, game one.” Reid said, speaking to Stephen A Smith, “I wouldn’t bet against him. If anybody can do it, it’s this kid, and the way he goes about it and the way he heals.”

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According to The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, Mahomes participated in all three OTA sessions last week. He took part in 7-on-7 drills and individual work. He was also seen jogging and throwing passes to Xavier Worthy while continuing to wear a knee brace. The one notable limitation is that he has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 periods.

Reid recently explained why the Chiefs are still being careful with their franchise quarterback.

“He can travel under center, but I just don’t want him in any area where there might be a jet sweep coming or something of that sort,” Reid said. “He has busted his tail to put himself in this position. Most guys wouldn’t even be able to do this.”

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As a contingency, the Chiefs signed Justin Fields to be their backup QB. Fields brings a wealth of starting experience from his time with the Bears, Steelers, and Jets.

Payton, the NFL, and ESPN are clearly betting on Mahomes to be there on Week 1. The QB also seems well on track for that. But just in case he isn’t, Andy Reid’s squad will be ready regardless.