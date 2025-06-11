Sean Payton Puts Broncos on Notice With Hefty Warning During Minicamp; Sends Strong Message on Major Bo Nix Weapon

The minicamps are about getting in sync with the roster moves that came over the drafts and free agency. They’re also about doubling down on the team’s vision for the new season. But as far as the Denver Broncos are concerned, they’re not leaving anything up in the air. And HC Sean Payton is raising the heat for the entire roster for the last day of the mandatory minicamp.

As per a post on X by Broncos reporter Parker Gabriel, Sean Payton is not going to go easy on the team heading into the new season. As Gabriel wrote, “Broncos are practicing tomorrow, the last day of minicamp. ‘There’s no sugar days,’ Sean Payton said. … ‘Tomorrow is a salt day.’” While Sean Payton will do everything he can to push the team to success this year, the hyperdrive starts right from the minicamps.

AD

As for the latest addition to Bo Nix’s offense, HC Sean Payton is already impressed with the performance. Speaking about rookie WR Pat Bryant, Payton said, “You like what you see? I like what I see. He’s tough.” Payton also doubled down on how invested Bryant is in the game and the team. With Payton driving the team to greatness, it looks like things will be good for the Broncos this year.