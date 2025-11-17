Sean Payton Tells 31 Teams How to Stop Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs QB Points Fingers for Loss

Tonight was supposed to be a measuring stick for the Denver Broncos. A chance to see whether the Broncos’ record lined up with reality, or whether they were just riding a soft stretch of the schedule. A 22–19 win over the Chiefs, and a night spent dragging Patrick Mahomes out of rhythm, gave us the answer. And afterward, Sean Payton didn’t hide the blueprint.

“Changing the looks with respect to Patrick. Man, he’s something. Trying to keep him in the pocket eliminates some of the (threat), but rushing in the right way, playing coverage in the right way, it’s tough,” Payton said.

That’s coach-speak for what Denver actually did: they contained him. They leaned on a pass rush that came into the night with the highest sacks in the league, and even though they finished this one with “only” three, the pressure was constant. The Chiefs’ quarterback spent most of the night moving sideways, resetting, searching for something that never quite materialized.

The turning point came in the third quarter. Down three, Kansas City was working on a scoring drive when the pocket collapsed again on third-and-14. Mahomes tried to make something out of nothing, floated one over the middle, and Denver picked it off.

The Chiefs actually had the ball plenty. They held it for more than 16 minutes in the first half and doubled Denver in first downs. But too many of those drives ended without points. And when you’re facing a defense playing at this level, that’s usually enough to get you beat.

Holding a Patrick Mahomes offense to 19 isn’t a cakewalk. It’s usually a ticket to a win as long as your offense shows up. And this Broncos defense is built to do exactly that. They lead the league in sacks, sit third in yards allowed per game and in points allowed, and they might be the best third-down group in football. It showed tonight.

And Mahomes knew he wasn’t good enough.

Patrick Mahomes takes accountability

Kansas City had the game right where it wanted it: up 19–16 in the fourth quarter, the defense holding firm, the ball in Patrick Mahomes’ hands with a chance to close it out. And then it slipped. Denver tied it with a field goal, the Chiefs got the ball back with a chance to answer, but it led to minus-11 yards instead.

Moments later, Will Lutz drilled the game-winner. Kansas City walked off the field 5–5. And Mahomes apologized for not delivering in critical moments.

“Having an opportunity at the end of the game and not coming through… just being better in that scenario… There are things here and there, but I think that’s the biggest one,” Mahomes said.

He wasn’t terrible by any means: 276 yards, a touchdown, a pick. But it wasn’t the standard he’s set for himself, either. The offense never found much balance, producing only 62 rushing yards, and the pressure Denver applied all night forced him into more throws under duress than he’d prefer. And he knows where the Chiefs stand right now.

“It’s going to be tough to get back into the division race… all you can focus on is next week,” Mahomes added. “We’ve got to learn as much as possible, knowing that we’ve got a great opponent coming into Arrowhead next week… we’ve got to move forward.”

That’s the reality. Denver doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. The Chargers aren’t fading either. Even second place in the AFC West feels like a climb right now.