Sean Payton to Make 7 Roster Decisions at Mandatory Minicamp After Broncos Announce New RB

There’s something different about the Denver Broncos‘ offseason—and it’s not just the altitude messing with throws. On the first day of mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, Sean Payton confirmed, “That’s exactly right,” that he has taken the job to win championships. So, he is not kidding this time around. Denver is not treating this week as any other mandatory minicamp. Sure, the Broncos might be rebuilding this offseason. But Payton looks like a coach who is done waiting, as this feels like something big is coming!

This minicamp doesn’t just feel competitive—it feels like a cutdown day showed up three months early. We’re seeing the vets fighting for their spots, guys on tryouts going at it like it’s their last shot (and for some, it is), and Sean Payton? Well, he’s not giving second chances. You can tell already that he is drawing lines on the depth chart.

According to Mike Klis, Sean Payton is about to make seven roster calls this week—and yes, those calls will be based on exactly what he saw during the open tryouts. The Broncos are evaluating some serious talent, with CVs as varied as their skill sets. Klis on X wrote: “Broncos have 7 players in for minicamp tryouts this week: WR Jaden Smith, UTEP; CB Gaven Pringle, Ga. St; S Wyatt Ekeler, Wyoming; TE Patrick Murtagh, Australia; LB Milo Eifler, Arizona-Wash (NFL); DL Shane Cokes, Colorado; and WR Will Sheppard, Colorado.”

Wide Receiver Jaden Smith is a former UTEP WR who possesses a sneaky burst of pace and gets into tight zones far often than not. However, last year, he was out for the season with a lower-body injury. Then there’s Will Sheppard. For those who might have watched him in Colorado, you would already know what he offers. High-pointing contested catches and sleek sideline footwork. Particularly in red-zone drills, he’d make any DB look small.

Next up is Patrick Murtagh. He was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May and is currently a free agent. The former Australian rules football player broke his ankle last year in training, leading to a shaky tenure at the Jaguars. The TE stands at 6’6, weighing 250lbs. He’s already turning heads in the minicamp and is arguably the standout amongst the tryout contestants. Next, linebacker Milo Eifler might provide what the Broncos desperately need. With stints in both Arizona and Washington, he provides sideline-to-sideline mobility. For a team whose defense was reportedly gashed last season, they sure could use him.

On the line, there’s Shane Cokes. The former Colorado defensive lineman stands at 6’3. He’s a 275-lb tackle who spent two years in Boulder. Wyatt Ekeler, a safety from Wyoming, has reportedly displayed a high football IQ in the camp, is highly vocal, and rarely out of position. Lastly, we have former Georgia State CB Gaven Pringle. He led the team with pass breakups (31). Uh…or it would be safe to say he does this almost every single year! So, Sean Payton has his seven players ready to grind. But amidst this minicamp and the tryouts, the Denver Broncos made another move that can make or break their season. It’s rather interesting, to say the least.

J.K. Dobbins’ signing might influence the roster calls

Sean Payton’s seven-man tryout is not the only headline in Denver this week. The Broncos just signed Texas-born J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million—this could end up being big. He’s coming off a solid season with the Chargers, rushing for a career high of 905 yards along with nine TDs. He’s now joining a pretty packed backfield with RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

It was, you could say, a bounce-back season for Dobbins last year. He started his career as a second-round pick of the Ravens. His quality is undeniable, but that is when he is available. Injuries have haunted him since the very beginning. He played only nine games between 2021-2023 due to a torn ACL and Achilles, before he left for L.A. in 2024 as a free agent. He showed glimpses of brilliance on the field but was again with yet another knee injury (MCL sprain) late in the season, again leaving as a free agent. And that brings us here!

With Dobbins now in the Denver picture, those seven roster decisions gain even more importance. Payton is not just filling out the depth chart—he is trying to balance a backfield that suddenly has everything: high-ceiling youth, special teams upside, and now a vet. He’s still shaping up the room, and the competition is far from over.

Dobbins’ arrival might shift priorities. The extra RB spot might be reserved for someone who can complement his style, either a red-zone bruiser or a pass-catching specialist. Who do you think it will be?