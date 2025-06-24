Sean Payton’s Powerful Message on Broncos Coach’s Cancer Battle After GM’s Support Shocked Wife

HC Sean Payton and GM George Paton don’t just run a football team; they run a family. Whether it’s Payton staying late to break down game tape or Paton checking in when someone’s weathering a storm off the field, they’ve got the backs of coaches and players alike. This was reflected when Zack Grossi, the Broncos’ passing game specialist, was diagnosed with a yolk sac tumor. In the middle of the chaos of a mid-season health scare, those gestures, snacks, film cut‑ups, and heartfelt texts meant everything.

The coach could’ve kept it brief. But that’s not how he operates. When passing game specialist Zack Grossi was diagnosed with cancer, Payton didn’t just lead from the front. He stood shoulder to shoulder with his colleague and said recently, “He’s a fighter. It’s inspiring.” Those words gave immense strength to the passing game specialist coach.

Their relationship goes way back together. “He comes back from the Super Bowl and walks around to my desk,” Grossi said. “And he goes, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I say, ‘Hey, Coach.’ I had all this stuff planned, all these (film) cut-ups, had it all planned. But he goes, ‘I’m gonna keep you on my staff.’ I go, ‘Awesome.’ He goes, ‘OK, I’ll see ya.’ That was it.” That interaction is a reflection of Paton’s approach towards his staff.

Back in 2024, when he was officially diagnosed first, he penned an emotional letter to the fans. The head coach gave full support to Grossi’s family. Payton had then said, “Our unwavering support is with Zack and his family as he takes some time away to focus on his health.” He didn’t have to ask for permission to heal. Payton built in space for him to do that, without fear of being forgotten or replaced. That’s rare. And that’s leadership.

Payton made sure his message echoed. Not out of pity, but out of pride. Payton never let the staff treat it like a side story. It was part of the team’s story.

Broncos GM George Paton shocked Grossi’s wife by supporting Sean Payton’s coach

If Sean Payton is the soul, George Paton is the quiet engine behind the support system. From the moment Grossi’s diagnosis came out, Paton also got to work in silence. Remarkably, there were no grand gestures, just meaningful ones. Jacqueline Grossi, Zack’s wife, didn’t expect it. “I was taken aback, I underestimated how much they would help,” she admitted. He’s not a guy who seeks credit, but ask around the building. He’s a guy who shows up. Constantly.

It wasn’t just Paton. Indeed, the owners got involved, too. Carrie Walton Penner personally reached out. Moreover, Greg Penner coordinated resources behind the scenes. The message was loud, even if delivered softly, we’re in this with you. The Broncos’ leadership didn’t wait for headlines to show compassion; they acted instantly. And Grossi felt it. “I hope I can work for them the rest of my life,” he said. Not a throwaway line, more like a lifelong vow.

What makes this story quietly extraordinary is how rare it is. In NFL circles, families often take a backseat to the grind. But in Denver, the grind made room for the family. And George Paton didn’t just offer help, he embedded it into the culture. The result? Zack Grossi got to heal without guilt. Moreover, his wife never felt alone with constant messages of support coming in. And their daughter, Sophia, got to see her dad be both coach and fighter.

Even now, months later, that support hasn’t faded. The Grossi talk about it like something sacred. “They were awesome from the get-go, from the first day Zack got the diagnosis. There were constant texts and encouragement. It was awesome,” Jacqueline called it. And she still marvels at the fact that football people, not family, not old friends, were the ones who made her feel most seen. It’s ironic, really.