Geno Smith Makes Feelings Clear Against Jalen Milroe as Seahawks QB Struggles

Jalen Milroe’s preseason was anything but quiet, flashes of promise, three costly fumbles, and five sacks in his finale against Green Bay sparked plenty of debate. Then came a social media post comparing the rookie’s calm demeanor to Russell Wilson’s, while subtly distancing him from Geno Smith. It was meant to be harmless. But Geno didn’t take it that way.

After the preseason loss to Green Bay, Jalen Milroe took accountability with calm resolve, saying, “I’m always confident… you got to have confidence. That’s the number one thing for any player to be successful.” His poise drew comparisons to Russell Wilson’s trademark composure, leading to a social media stir on August 25, when journalist Brady Henderson posted a seemingly innocent comparison, praising the rookie’s even-keeled demeanor.

The post read, “Jalen Milroe seems to be a lot more like Russell Wilson than Geno Smith in this sense: he doesn’t get too high or too low. Here he was talking to @johnpboyle about his first start. He said the fumbles, like any QB turnover, were on him. ‘I’ve got to be better with ball security.‘”

Geno Smith then responded by reposting with a sharp message: “Nobody like me, I’m 1 of none.” The former Seahawks quarterback was essentially firing back at the comparison, asserting his unique value while taking a subtle shot at both the organization and Milroe.

Earlier in August, the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, officially ending his time in Seattle. Sam Darnold is now leading the quarterback group, while rookie Jalen Milroe is being slowly brought into the mix.

Smith’s response felt like a public criticism of the rookie, especially considering Seattle had moved on from him. The tweet’s controversial nature became immediately apparent, prompting Smith to quickly delete it, but not before fans’ screenshots captured the drama.

The composed response of Milroe drew comparisons to Russell Wilson’s calm demeanor. But when it comes to on-field performance, the gap is clear. Wilson, also a third-round pick, threw for 3,118 yards and 26 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions, leading Seattle to the playoffs.

Similarly, Geno Smith, drafted in 2013 by the Jets, posted 3,046 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, along with eight fumbles. Milroe, still early in his development, showed flashes of potential but struggled in his preseason finale against Green Bay, completing 13 of 24 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, while fumbling three times and taking five sacks. His poise may echo Wilson’s, but his performance suggests he’s still finding his footing.

However, Head coach Mike Macdonald has already shown trust in Milroe, saying he’ll get first-team reps and be part of the game plan moving forward.

Mike Macdonald announces major role change for Jalen Milroe

Head coach Mike Macdonald dropped a significant announcement on Monday that caught everyone off guard. The Seahawks’ rookie quarterback, who spent his entire preseason buried behind third-stringers, will now get meaningful first-team reps during the regular season.

After watching Jalen Milroe struggle behind a makeshift offensive line for weeks, Macdonald’s decision signals a complete shift in how Seattle plans to utilize their dual-threat rookie.

The head coach laid out his strategy with refreshing honesty during Monday’s media session. “We’re going to have plays for Jalen and game plans, and he’s going to rep those of the ones,” Macdonald stated. His commitment extends beyond just practice squad work, as he emphasized the importance of proper preparation.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers November 17, 2024 Santa Clara, California, USA Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks to his staff during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20241117_kkt_st3_031“However we build the package for him going into games, he needs those reps in walk-through and full speed. How we do it, who gets how many [practice] reps — obviously Sam [Darnold], it starts with how many reps he needs to get ready, and we’ll work off from there,” the coach added.

Milroe’s preseason had its ups and downs. While most of the attention came after the Green Bay game, his earlier performances against Kansas City and Las Vegas were quieter. The 22-year-old completed 9 of 15 passes for 107 yards across both games. There were glimpses of his talent, but also signs that he’s still adjusting to the speed and pressure of the NFL.

The rookie flashed potential with a key QB sneak against Kansas City, showcasing his short-yardage value. Seattle sees his running ability as a red zone asset, and Coach Macdonald is already fast-tracking his role ahead of the 49ers opener.