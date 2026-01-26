Russell Wilson Shares Honest Feelings on Sam Darnold Leading Seahawks to Super Bowl After NFC Win

The Seattle Seahawks’ gamble on quarterback Sam Darnold has officially paid off. When Seattle signed Darnold to a three-year deal last offseason, many people questioned the move. But fast-forward to now, and Darnold led Seattle to a thrilling 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. With that victory, he lifted the George Halas Trophy and punched Seattle’s ticket to Super Bowl LX. The moment didn’t go unnoticed by New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who then took to social media to share his thoughts on Darnold’s journey.

“Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats, bro. Hope you win it! 🏆 Go Hawks,” Russell Wilson wrote in his X post after Seattle’s win.

