“See You Soon”: Odell Beckham Shares Cryptic Message Amid Talks With John Harbaugh Over Giants Reunion

Wide receiver Odell Beckham recently shared a cryptic, brief message on social media ahead of a potential comeback for his eleventh NFL season. The player was last seen in the league two years ago playing for the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t see the field in 2025, as no team signed him, and he was also facing a six-game suspension. But now, with New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s reported interest, Beckham’s every single word is receiving special attention.

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“See you soon,” Beckham captioned his latest Instagram post.

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It was a carousel of pictures that Beckham posted on Saturday, featuring a mix of images and quotes. All of those pictures screamed that Beckham is on an intense workout grind. But most importantly, this post came in the same week he met with John Harbaugh, increasing his chances of a second stint with the franchise he debuted with in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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According to ESPN, Beckham flew down to Arizona during the NFL’s annual meetings and reportedly discussed his return to New York with Harbaugh. While he must have made a tempting pitch, the two sides haven’t struck a deal at the time of writing. Still, sources claimed the Giants might be interested. Moreover, they believe Beckham could attend a workout session with the team this month. During his appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Beckham sounded excited about the potential opportunity.

“Typically, if it’s not one of these higher-paid guys, coming off a season where — we’re not going to work out [newly signed tight end] Isaiah Likely or somebody—but somebody that hasn’t played, in this instance you’re talking about Odell, who hasn’t played in a year, you’d certainly want to see him work out,” general manager Joe Schoen said on Monday.

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In addition, Harbaugh, who previously coached Beckham in 2023 at Baltimore, supported his case. He revealed that they have maintained a “great relationship” post his exit. Describing him as one of his “favorite” persons, Harbaugh admitted the two have touched upon Beckham’s comeback plans. Amid the news, Odell Beckham seems more than ready for a 2026 return.

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Odell Beckham elevates his fitness game, shares 2026 goals

Odell Beckham entered the NFL in 2014 after the Giants selected him as the 12th overall pick. In his five-season stint, he missed the 1000-yard mark only once. The wide receiver posted 390 receptions for 5,476 yards during this stretch. He later joined the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He has played for four different franchises, including the Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins.

The team released him after a terrible nine-game 2024 season, in which he caught only nine receptions for 55 yards. In October 2025, he faced a six-game suspension ‌for consuming a performance-enhancing drug (PED), a substance prohibited by the NFL. Beckham accepted the punishment, though he claimed the risen testosterone levels didn’t stem from PED consumption. And now, his latest post suggests that he’s ready to make an impact, even if it comes down to making sacrifices.

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“Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes,” the player noted.

We can’t say for sure about the things he’s bidding adieu to. But he’s definitely turning a new leaf on his football journey this year by being the best version of himself both mentally and physically. The pictures in focus showed him training on machines, running, and practicing catching passes outdoors. The former Dolphins wideout can be seen flexing his abs and biceps in some pictures.

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Moreover, Beckham shared his goals for 2026 with a picture featuring The Simpsons’ Bart Simpson writing them down on a chalkboard. The list included hitting the gym, avoiding drama, better grooming, elevating social and financial status, developing a positive mindset, and being more grateful. The post included one more quote that screamed self-trust.

“Bet on myself,” it said. “The worse my odds are, the better I like my f—— chances.”

With excitement already building around Odell Beckham’s New York reunion, his latest post takes the emotions to another level.