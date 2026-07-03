“Seems Odd”: Donna Kelce’s Travel Decision Ahead of Travis and Taylor Swift’s Wedding Leaves Dave Portnoy Baffled

When it comes to the Kelce family, even a simple travel decision can spark endless speculation. After announcing their engagement last year in August 2025, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly exchanging wedding vows this weekend. However, even before the marriage festivities begin, the Kansas City Chiefs TE’s mom, Donna, is stealing the spotlight.

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Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, who stays close to the gossip around the sporting world through his media company, shares a great camaraderie with many NFL players, including Aaron Rodgers. But the same cannot be said for Travis Kelce. More or less, Portnoy often drops his opinion on developments around the Kelce family.

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“Flying commercial to their wedding seems odd,” wrote Portnoy on X.

But this time, Portnoy appeared shocked seeing Kelce’s mother, Donna, allegedly travelling on a commercial flight to her son’s wedding. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arguably stand as one of the most popular celebrity couples, and are wealthy enough to fly private/ business class.

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Swift reportedly has a net worth of around $2 billion, while Kelce is close to $100 million. The wedding itself is estimated to be around $20 million. So, considering that, Portnoy may have been hoping for a more luxurious travel decision by Donna Kelce.

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On another note, Donna’s arrival in New York ahead of the weekend has seemingly confirmed all the buzz around Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

According to reports, the wedding is taking place today, Friday, July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City. Following their engagement last year, the couple has brought together an estimated 1,000 to 1,100 guests for a multi-day event, publicly dubbed as America’s “royal wedding.”

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But to control the media frenzy, security measures are reportedly arranged at the level of a presidential visit. First off, the guests reportedly received electronic invitations that required them to sign strict Nondisclosure Agreements (NDAs) before access to the event details. Meanwhile, all the attendees are reportedly forced to surrender their phones and cameras before entering.

Meanwhile, the NYC officials have approved road blockages around Midtown Manhattan from July 2 through July 4 to manage the 500+ private vehicles dropping off guests. Additionally, the NYPD has deployed canine units and emergency services around the perimeter for crowd control.

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Now, these measures have been taken considering the A-list celebrities attending the wedding. To start, Donna and Ed Kelce (Travis’s parents), Jason Kelce (Travis’s brother), alongside Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin will be attending. Then comes Swift’s inner circle, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Blake Lively, who will likely be in attendance.

Moreover, NFL personalities, including Patrick Mahomes and his family, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and George Kittle, are expected to attend the festivities.