Seahawks’ Earnest Jones IV Accuses Rams of Inappropriate Comments After Puka Nacua’s Feud With Nick Emmanwori

The Week 16 divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks was a heated one. While the plays carried immense competition, the players also tried to gain an edge over their opponents using their words. Linebacker Ernest Jones called it out after the game.

“They were saying stuff. I won’t say nothing, no names. But they were saying stuff not appropriate,” he said.

It started with around 2 minutes remaining in the game when receiver, Puka Nacua, was involved in a heated exchange with the safety Julian Love. But his teammate and safety, Nick Emmanwori, approached Nacua and took the heat on himself. They used plenty of words against each other as the referee separated Nacua.

