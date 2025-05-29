7 Years After Dissing Jerry Jones, Jalen Ramsey Clears Stance on ‘Misplaced Anger’

The NFL offseason is heating up, and the Dallas Cowboys are at the center of the latest trade buzz. Reports suggest that the Cowboys are considering a blockbuster move to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins. This potential trade could be a game-changer for Dallas, aiming to bolster their secondary and make a significant splash ahead of the 2025 season. The Dolphins are reportedly open to trading Ramsey, and the Cowboys have emerged as a potential suitor. Dallas has a history of interest in Ramsey, dating back to the 2016 NFL Draft when they selected Ezekiel Elliott over him. Now, nearly a decade later, the opportunity to bring Ramsey to Dallas has resurfaced.

Dallas reporter Joseph Hoyt shut down the rumors a few days back that Jerry Jones was not interested in the cornerback. However, on Wednesday, May 28, the CB tweeted, “For the record btw, I’ve loved every city I’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too 😂 but real ones kno the intentions always solid! … a new chapter awaits.” That’s fine. But for the fans curious about his next destination, it’s a pretty big claim.

A fanpage of the America’s Team raised the hype surrounding the trade by reposting the tweet and captioned it, “JALEN RAMSEY WELCOME TO THE #DallasCowboys 🤠.” But don’t get too carried away. There’s no official confirmation yet. It’s not just about the conditions in the present, but dates back to history.

In the ever-churning rumor mill of the NFL offseason, the idea of Jalen Ramsey donning the star on his helmet has resurfaced. But let’s pump the brakes. Ramsey has a deep-seated memory. When the Cowboys ignored him long back, he described his feelings, “I will never play for them,” he declared 7 years back, “unless the Joneses leave.”

This isn’t just a casual remark. Ramsey’s words stem from frustration about the 2016 NFL Draft. He expected to be picked by the Cowboys at No. 4, but instead, Dallas selected running back Ezekiel Elliott. Ramsey believed the coaching staff wanted him, but owner Jerry Jones overruled them.

It’s not just about sport. The egos, the fierce competitive spirit, and even the respect are often in line. And these struggles take unexpected turn often.

Jalen Ramsey and Jerry Jones: A cat and mouse game

The Cowboys aren’t the only team in the race. He won the Super Bowl with the LA Rams. So, the team wants him back. Even safety Quentin Lake claimed that his comeback will be a great thing for the franchise. But will anything concrete happen? His tweet indicates to something else altogether.

However, the Cowboys owner also took a bold step that made everyone curious about the future. Rumors are strongly flying across the league that they might part ways with veteran safety Donovan Wilson, which could free up $8.65 million in salary cap space. But in his signature style, Jerry Jones is silent and has not uttered a word about Jalen Ramsey.

Fast forward to today, and despite the Cowboys’ need for a strong cornerback, a reunion will not be easy. Ramsey’s contract with the Dolphins carries a significant cap hit, and his recent performance has shown signs of decline. Moreover, his unequivocal stance on the Cowboys’ ownership turns the chance of any potential trade a non-starter. But you never know.

It’s about survival for both sides. While the 30 years old wants out from the Phins, Jones wants to win a Super Bowl. 3 decades have passed since 1995 when they won the trophy. Jones has been taking decisions to turn the tide in their favor. The Phins have plenty of other things to consider before doing any official deal.