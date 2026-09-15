Shailene Woodley Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ Comments About Their Relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley once looked headed for marriage. Instead, their whirlwind romance ended in a messy breakup that apparently had far more going on behind the scenes than anyone knew. The two started dating in 2020, confirmed their engagement in early 2021, and publicly appeared committed to building a future together. But years after everything collapsed, Rodgers has finally broken his silence, and his version of what went wrong paints their seemingly picture-perfect relationship in a much more explosive light.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Woodley came to know about it, her reaction just amazed fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress was seen Sunday night at a pre-Emmys fundraiser in West Hollywood. While she was there, she was asked about Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments about their past relationship. According to TMZ Staff, who published the report on September 14, Woodley did not directly respond to what Rodgers had said. Instead, she laughed, smiled, and walked away without getting into the details.

This reaction came after Aaron Rodgers recently spoke publicly about his split from Woodley for the first time. While talking on the “Not Just Football” podcast, Rodgers shared his side of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I proposed to Shailene, and she said yes. Now, she may have felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no,” he said. “A couple of days after that, she tells me, ‘Before we get married, I gotta go f— this guy.’”

Rodgers further added some surprising details about their relationship too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her,” Rodgers said. “But in actuality, she told me that, and then she took off the ring by March. I proposed in December, and we had a couple of times where we tried to [reunite], and nothing ever happened.”

Well, Woodley did talk about their relationship post-breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Shailene Woodley briefly spoke about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers in an interview with Outside magazine.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful,” Woodley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodley did not share many details, but she said she stayed in a “toxic situation” because she cared deeply about “someone else.”

She also spoke about a “really awful, traumatic thing” that happened in her life in “early 2022.” This was the same time when both of them ended their engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley said. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

Things did end on a rough note for both of them, but it wasn’t like they didn’t have any happy moments together.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s relationship

In fact, there was a time when Woodley sounded completely convinced that Rodgers was the person she was meant to be with. When she confirmed their engagement during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she spoke warmly about him, calling Rodgers a “wonderful, incredible human being,” and even joked about how much her dog loved having an NFL quarterback around.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I’ve been reading that too [that I’m engaged to Aaron Rodgers]. It’s kind of funny. Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know? So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while. Yeah, we got engaged a while ago.’ It’s been, he’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living. I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah, I’m going to marry someone who throws balls. Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it, and I’m really impressed. He can throw fast balls, he can throw slow balls, high balls, low balls. When I first met him, I think my dog, like, pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him.’”

And their relationship was moving beyond just an engagement announcement. Reports at the time said they were considering getting married in California, while they were also spotted enjoying life together with friends. In May 2021, they attended the Kentucky Derby with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller before later vacationing with them in Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

A month later, Woodley made her feelings even clearer while discussing how quickly their relationship had developed during the pandemic.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on