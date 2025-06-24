Shane Steichen Finally Gives Up on Anthony Richardson as Daniel Jones Takes Over Colts QB1 Job – Report

The story has come full circle for the quarterback Daniel Jones. He was so disappointed last year that he literally wanted out, which the NY Giants fulfilled for him later. Fast forward to the 2025 offseason, and things have changed. The Colts‘ HC Shane Steichen brought him as the backup for Anthony Richardson initially, but by the ongoing trends, he is on his way to becoming the starter. How?

Daniel Jones is making clear strides in Indianapolis. James Boyd of The Athletic summed it up bluntly, “Daniel Jones is QB1 (for now). The Colts signed the ex-Giants and Vikings quarterback in free agency to challenge Anthony Richardson for the QB1 title in Indy.” But he took huge strides in the OTA and mandatory minicamp. “Jones has already taken a significant lead in what was supposed to be a wide-open quarterback competition,” wrote the reporter.

This momentum didn’t happen by accident. With 70 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, and 14,582 passing yards in his NFL career, he’s no rookie finding his footing. His best year came in 2022, when he led the Giants to a playoff win with 3,205 passing yards, 15 TDs, only 5 picks, and added 708 rushing yards with 7 TDs. That experience shines in Indy’s QB room, especially compared to Richardson’s 15 career starts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Sources claim his veteran presence, leadership in meetings, and efficient grasp of the playbook are resonating. Colts head coach Shane Steichen isn’t just satisfied, he’s impressed. “He’s been doing a hell of a job. Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions,” Steichen said, via New York Post, on June 13, 2025.

Jones’ command has turned heads, and the once-temporary bridge QB now appears to be a legitimate threat to take the Week 1 starting job. But what about Anthony Richardson?

Shane Steichen still unclear about Anthony Richardson’s return

The Colts’ head coach wanted the young QB to become the franchise quarterback. But he hasn’t converted the chances into moments. In 2 seasons, the 2023 first-round pick (4th overall) played 15 games with an 8-7 win-loss record. But the shoulder injury has put a question mark on his availability for the week 1 game.

Shane Steichen’s preferred QB gave an interview to Zach Goodall of 24/7 Sports on June 23, where he claimed everything was fine. “I’m all good,” Richardson said. “Not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again.” His shoulder remains the X-factor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Colts’ medical staff consulted with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same specialist who performed his shoulder surgery, and confirmed that no new procedure was needed. But even if physically cleared by July, Richardson faces an uphill climb. In 11 games last season, he threw for 1,814 yards with 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 499 yards and 6 more scores.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steichen knows Richardson’s ceiling is elite. And he has not handed out the starting job yet. The coach is ready to wait. But he wouldn’t play an injured signal caller. If momentum matters, Jones has it. With minicamp behind him and training camp ahead, he’s seized the moment. But Steichen’s message is clear: earn it. And Jones is making every rep count.