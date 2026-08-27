Shannon Sharpe Comes to Jed York’s Defense After 49ers Owner’s Arrest

The 49ers faced a difficult situation after their owner, Jed York, was apprehended in Ohio. York was arrested Sunday in East Palestine, Ohio, on a charge that was later reduced to misdemeanor charges. Now, after he pleaded no contest, Shannon Sharpe defended York and spoke in his support after the arrest.

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“It don’t make him no bad brother,” Sharpe said on the Nightcap podcast. “The man is human… he a man and he still got needs.”

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It all started when 49ers owner Jed York was arrested in Ohio over the weekend after he responded to an advertisement created by undercover police. According to the report, York used the name “Joe” while messaging an officer who was pretending to be a woman, receiving no response.

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He sent a third message on Sunday, and the officer then arranged a meeting in East Palestine, Ohio. The apprehension happened at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community with help from a specific Task Force.

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Later, the charge was changed to disorderly conduct. York paid a $5,000 bond to be released. On Monday, York pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools.

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He was ordered to spend two days in the Columbiana County Jail, but one day he had already spent in jail counted toward that sentence. He also had to pay a $1,150 fine.

After the incident came to light, the 49ers chose to stay silent on the entire matter.

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“As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” the 49ers said.

The 49ers have dealt with other off-field incidents recently. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a head-on crash in Palo Alto on July 14. He said he dropped his phone while driving his Tesla and took his eyes off the road.

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Then there’s receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who also faced legal trouble in June. Santa Clara County issued a warrant after Aiyuk posted a video of himself driving more than 100 mph in a 40-mph zone near Levi’s Stadium.

Now, the team finds itself in yet another legal battle. It will be interesting to see how the NFL reacts to the entire matter.

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NFL’s take on Jed York’s case

Though Jed York owns the team, the NFL still has the power to suspend an owner if it believes the owner broke the league’s rules.

After York pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools, the NFL issued a response.

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“We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” the statement read.

Jed York is the nephew of former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo. He was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

York became the 49ers’ CEO in 2008, meaning he became one of the main people running the team. He has been the team’s majority owner since 2024, meaning he owns the largest share of the team.

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During York’s time with the 49ers, the team has reached the Super Bowl three times. He also oversaw the construction of Levi’s Stadium, the team’s current home.

However, Jed York’s connection to the 49ers goes way back to a legal problem involving his uncle. In 1998, DeBartolo pleaded guilty for not reporting that former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards allegedly asked him for $400,000 to help him get a casino license.

DeBartolo received two years of probation, paid a $1 million fine, and agreed to testify against Edwards. He also had to give up ownership of the 49ers. The team went to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, who is Jed York’s mother. This led the ownership to him.

Meanwhile, the 49ers prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders this week for their final pre-season game. Thus far, they’ve lost to the Tennessee Titans and won against the Los Angeles Chargers most recently. It will now be interesting to seewhat’s NFL take is on the entire matter with Week 1 fast approaching.