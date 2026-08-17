“She Lived Through Me Today”: Cowboys WR Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Sister Who Died of Kidney Failure After Breakout Game Against Seahawks

It was a great outing for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown against the Seattle Seahawks, who had a breakout performance in the NFL preseason opener. After the game, he took time to honor his late sister, Kaden Storm Brown, who tragically passed away after a lifelong battle with kidney failure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would say it was a great feeling, because I feel like I get to prove people wrong again,” Brown told FOX 4 News’ Jeff Kolb as he showed a necklace with his sister’s photograph. “That’s just who I am. That’s been my whole life story. My little sister right here, she done proved everybody wrong. So, that’s just who I am. People said she wasn’t gonna make it past three. And she still proved people wrong, and she lived to 17 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, this past week was kinda a little rough for me, because August 13th, 2021, was when she passed away. Just living through her every single day, and I feel like she lived through me today. So that’s just an exciting thing. She’s smiling at me right now. That’s how I lived through it. She’s smiling at me, and I’m happy for it.”

The preseason opener at Lumen Field on Saturday took place just two days after the fifth anniversary of Kaden’s passing. He carried that weight through a chain with Kaden’s picture and gave it his all on the gridiron. He caught three receptions for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns, helping the Cowboys secure a 17-7 win against Seattle. Brown caught one of those scores one-handed, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown’s first catch came in the second quarter, facing a 1st-and-10 from the 39-yard line. He exploded off the snap and wrestled for a good receiving spot at the end zone. Sam Howell targeted Brown, and the WR caught it. He didn’t let go of the ball as Seattle’s cornerback kept his hands on it as well. Ultimately, the point went in favor of the offense.

The other two receptions highlighted a chemistry between Brown and Joe Milton. In the third quarter, he was quick to secure his position in the back left corner of the end zone, leaping up to snag the fade pass with a spectacular one-handed grab. And hence, he scored his second touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his mindset, he explained that whenever the ball is in the air, he firmly believes it belongs to him. That dominant mentality is something he has carried with him throughout his collegiate career at both Auburn and Georgia Southern. For Brown, simply playing the game of football at a high level requires having that exact right mentality every time he steps onto the field.

The preseason performance seemed like a tribute to a sister who taught Brown how to defy the odds. With her memory fueling his talent, the WR is making sure that the league remembers his name.