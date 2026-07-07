“She Must Hate Her”: Blake Lively’s Absence From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Draws Strong Reaction

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding at Madison Square Garden had no shortage of star power, from Selena Gomez to Bradley Cooper to Jay-Z. One name, however, was conspicuously missing from the guest list. Blake Lively, once one of Swift’s closest confidantes, was nowhere in sight on July 3, and reports suggest that was no accident.

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“Not only are Blake Lively and Taylor on the outs,” Maria “Ria” Ciuffo said on Chicks in the Office. “She must f—— hate her. Everybody was invited to this shindig. Everybody was invited.

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“She must really, really be upset with her for her to not be invited. It’s not just a, ‘Oh you know, we’re taking a little break in our friendship.’ No, no, no, no. They are not friends. They are donezo. Couldn’t be more done. Those kids are gonna need a new godmother.”

Swift and Lively’s friendship actually kicked off back in 2015, and it started in a pretty fun way. Lively posted a L’Oréal campaign photo with a caption that playfully nodded to Swift’s star-packed “Bad Blood” video. From there, things moved quickly. The two ended up hanging out together in Australia, and that trip basically cemented the bond.

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Over the years that followed, they showed up for each other constantly, at parties, big events, and all over each other’s social media. Swift even became godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids, and she’s referenced or featured them in multiple songs.

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Then 2025 happened, and things took a turn nobody saw coming.

Justin Baldoni, who directed Lively in It Ends With Us, filed a countersuit in January accusing Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist of trying to tank his career. This came after Lively had already sued him for reputation damage and more. The tricky part was that Baldoni’s countersuit pulled Swift into the mix, too.

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That’s when rumors started swirling that the legal mess was putting real strain on their friendship. Fast forward to July 2, the night of Swift’s rehearsal dinner, and Lively and Reynolds were spotted in Lake Placid, watching their daughter Betty compete in a horse show.

The next day, Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in front of roughly 1,000 guests. Plenty of famous faces made the cut, but Lively and Reynolds weren’t among them. A source told Page Six of Lively’s absence.

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“Taylor’s in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace,” a source told Page Six. “It’s a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn’t think it’s something that’s going to be fixed. As far as [Taylor’s] concerned, their friendship is done.”

What started as a legal battle now looks like a friendship that may never bounce back.