Shedeur Sanders Admits to Major Fault at Browns Practice as Dillon Gabriel Reveals Big Plans Amid QB Competition

Expectations are beginning to be dashed by the pressure in the crowded quarterback room of the Browns. It’s a pressure cooker with four egos, three backup-worthy resumes, and one clear message from Kevin Stefanski: ‘This isn’t a democracy.’ Since the Browns snagged Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, analysts dubbed it one of the most intriguing value picks in years. But that intrigue has quickly turned into concern.

Sanders came in hot. On Day 2 of OTAs, with a 7-of-9 showing, three touchdowns, and zero picks. That’s a 78% completion rate for those counting. Even so, the most likely starter for Week 1 is Kenny Pickett. Joe Flacco, at 40, is still slinging and now taking second-team reps. Dillon Gabriel is earning real work with the starters. And Shedeur Sanders? He’s QB4, and that may not change soon.

To his credit, Sanders isn’t hiding from the struggle. After a difficult outing, he said, “I got time to be able to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room. So I look at it as you know a plus.” He pointed out missed throws and footwork issues under center, saying, “I’m looking about every day in practice because I had some misses out there today that we got to go in there and correct. But Rees getting in and out drops a little bit faster from under center.” The admission comes at a crucial moment.

Because the clock is ticking. Sanders has not yet practiced with the starting offense during OTAs, despite the initial excitement around rookie camp. In the meantime, Gabriel is splitting reps with Pickett and has surpassed him in the depth chart. Sanders’ roster spot is immediately in doubt. Because there are four quarterbacks in the Browns’ room and probably only three spots available. Sanders, though, remains focused on the fundamentals. “So that’s the main thing, I’m focused on the small things. And over time, the big things will happen.” Translation? He’s taking one day at a time and not stressing over the future.

But time might not be on his side. Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre didn’t hold back: “The guy’s got ‘Be Legendary’ as his motto. He’s throwing really lavish NFL Draft parties. And he’s fourth on the depth chart, decidedly.” With Flacco taking second-team reps and Gabriel splitting with Pickett, Sanders is stuck in limbo. Stefanski’s not offering handouts. If Sanders doesn’t force the staff to reevaluate with undeniable play, he risks becoming a cautionary tale, not a comeback story. But Gabriel, on the other hand, is seizing the moment.

While Shedeur Sanders slips, Gabriel climbs with steady reps and sharper focus

Dillon Gabriel has his own set of skeptics; namely, height-related concerns, but he’s splitting reps with the starters. And is facing his own set of challenges. “I think that’s a challenge for anyone. There’s a time within that that you have to work through,” he said about the rookie learning curve. While Sanders battles depth chart gravity, Dillon Gabriel is quietly building credibility. The former Oklahoma QB is already splitting reps with Kenny Pickett, proof that the Browns’ coaching staff sees potential in the lefty despite early OTA turbulence.

Gabriel’s numbers aren’t spotless. He went 11-of-16 with two touchdowns and one interception, but they’re enough to keep him in the mix. His biggest value, though, might be his mental approach. Asked about the challenge of adjusting as a rookie QB, Gabriel delivered a veteran-like answer: “But I think I go back to being present, and not being able to dwell on a regression or get too high with a progression, and being just even-keeled throughout that. I’ve been trying to just stay balanced in that way, but every single day there’s something to get better at.”

So in a room defined by chaos, Gabriel is keeping his calm and focusing on his game. And it seems to be working for him as he is not QB4 at least. But in a room this unpredictable, that order could flip before preseason even begins.