Shedeur Sanders Already Takes New Role With Browns After Kevin Stefanski Makes QB Trade Decision, Per Insider

It might be a bit too much having the burden of nepotism thrown around before you’ve ever kicked a football professionally. And unfortunately, it’s something Shedeur Sanders will have to live with until he reaches the level of his father, Deion Sanders. Just ask yourself this: You might have the Sanders genes. But how are you ever to compete with your father’s level? Instead of worrying about reaching Hall of Fame level before his first pro match, Shedeur has other plans.

What can’t the man do? The community-loving, fresh off-the-boat greenie Shedeur is just looking to make an impact in Cleveland. And much like his dad, that starts with some off-court helping of the nearby fraternity. If you wanna do that and gain more exposure at your franchise, youth football camps are the way to go. Turns out, even the golden boy thought of the same, where he learnt of his new role at the Browns: Their resident cameraman.

Yes, indeed. Sanders turned into the team’s official cameraman during their youth camp, as revealed on the team’s official IG page. The Clevelandbrowns posted a picture of the team’s newly drafted QB, with a caption, “Shedeur was on the other side of the camera at our youth camp 📸.” The picture posted was a shot of Shedeur with a camera in his hand and the words “Shedeur took the camera 😂.”

“It’s just something I genuinely do and what I find fun,” Sanders said about giving back to the community. “Where I find my peace, my happiness, my joy is to be able to have a positive influence on the youth.” But no one knew how much peace he would find. The competition for the QB position at the Browns is close, with Sanders as 1 of 4. So when asked who the main starter was gonna be between him and Joe Flacco, his response spoke volumes about that piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

“Nobody knows,” said Shedeur Sanders. Other than himself and Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel will compete in sessions and preseason games, with one eventually receiving the nod. Sanders appears to be behind the other three quarterbacks at this point in the offseason, but that may change quickly, especially if he continues to produce.

But all that could change regardless. Turns out that the Browns‘ off-season isn’t done just yet. It’s funny that neither of the players knows who’ll be their starting QB come September. But there are rumors. The mill is still churning out ideas by the minute. And the latest has to do with Pickett himself, which could boost Sanders’ role in the starting XI.

Kevin Stefanski, rumored to trade Pickett, could help Shedeur Sanders

The Browns only picked Pickett up earlier this year, trading him from the Eagles. But as time goes on, a daunting pattern begins to emerge regarding the 27-year-old. It’s already his 3rd team since he got drafted No. 20 overall in 2022. On top of that, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that the Browns will not be picking up his fifth-year option. This is essentially their way of ensuring their other quarterbacks are remaining on short-term deals now that Sanders and Gabriel are the younger QBs on their team.

“Thanks in part to low base salaries and cap numbers for all of them, they can afford to keep all four from a financial standpoint, and it also makes sense from a roster building standpoint,” Cabot added. Those four have a combined cap number of $7.6 million, which makes it more than doable from a financial POV. But their decision to keep 4 QBs instead of the traditional 2 might be tested this off-season, with Pickett rumored to be on the move.

Without Pickett, the Browns would have one less veteran to overtake the rookies, giving Shedeur a clearer path to more practice reps and game snaps. Gabriel and Sanders “will remain under team control through 2028,” so Cleveland has an incentive to keep developing them. But Shedeur himself is going to be in his first pro season. He has a long career ahead of him. The name of the game is patience.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_054

To be fair, at least Shedeur Sanders’ camera skills have him covered. There’s always a spot open for Sanders, regardless of Pickett’s situation in Cleveland. But the pressure mounts on his shoulders. Will he be able to follow in the footsteps of the HOF pedigree that exists in his family?