Shedeur Sanders Announces His Locker Room Gesture For Joe Flacco as Veteran QB Rejects Mentoring Rookies

Picture this: the biting January wind whipping off Lake Erie, the roar of the Dawg Pound reduced to a nervous hum, and a grizzled quarterback dropping back, his breath visible in the frigid air. Time slows. It’s Joe Flacco, the man they once called “January Joe,” staring down a blitz in a moment that feels ripped straight from a gridiron fable.

That same aura of weathered resilience now permeates the Browns’ facility, where a surprising, almost poetic, dynamic is unfolding between the Super Bowl XLVII MVP and a wide-eyed rookie with a legendary name.

On a casual live stream, Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round pick carrying the weight of ‘Prime Time’ in his DNA, offered a gesture as old-school as leather helmets. “If Flacco told me to do this every day, I’d do it,” Shedeur declared, his tone earnest, devoid of any calculated PR sheen. He wasn’t talking about studying film or extra reps. He was talking about ‘locker room chores’. “I go up to him every day and ask him if he’s good and if he needs anything.”

Real team player energy? Absolutely. But it’s more than that. It’s a rookie willingly embracing the unglamorous dues of respect, a nod to the hierarchy forged through years of battle scars and fourth-quarter comebacks. For Shedeur, the son of an icon, it’s about etching his own path, starting with the humility of fetching towels for a man who owns a Super Bowl ring.

This Cleveland quarterback room is a fascinating study in contrasts. You have Shedeur, the collegiate record-setter (4,134 yards, 37 TDs at Colorado in ’24) and marketing phenom ($6.5 M NIL valuation), willingly offering to tidy a veteran’s space. And you have Flacco, the battle-tested champion who climbed from Audubon High School to the NFL summit thanks to mentors, now politely sidestepping that very title to keep his eyes on the prize: winning. It’s not rejection; it’s redefinition

The mentor Flacco, who won’t wear the label

The veteran on the receiving end of this deference is politely, firmly, declining the traditional ‘mentor’ mantle. Enter Joe Flacco, the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, fresh off re-signing with Cleveland. When asked about guiding the Browns’ rookie QBs, including Shedeur, his response was characteristically Flacco-esque: direct and devoid of frills. He thinks of himself as a competitor, just like anyone else in the QB room. ‘I don’t want to have the ‘mentor’ label,’ he has repeatedly said.

This stance seems almost paradoxical coming from a quarterback whose own journey was meticulously shaped by guiding hands. Think Kirk Ciarrocca unlocking his potential at Delaware; Hue Jackson laying the NFL foundations in Baltimore (“A lot of what he taught me is a lot of the reason I am here”); the steadying influence of Jim Caldwell; or Gary Kubiak, under whom Flacco soared in 2014. He knows the profound impact mentorship can have.

So, what gives? It’s not about withholding wisdom or being aloof. It’s about authenticity and focus. Flacco, the guy with 105 career wins and a locker room pinball machine gifted by Ravens teammates, is here to compete, to win games, to maybe channel some more of that magic that saw him throw for 212 yards just in the fourth quarter against the Bears in ’23. He’s the guy who holds the record for the longest TD pass in Super Bowl history (56 yards, SB XLVII, in case you forgot).

Mentoring, in the formal, hand-holding sense? That’s not his primary mission. He’s preparing for Week 1 against the Bengals, London trips, and navigating the brutal AFC North. His leadership will likely be observational, demonstrated through his meticulous prep and calm under pressure — the kind that sparked a 98-yard game-tying drive for Shedeur at Colorado — rather than scheduled tutorial sessions.

The respect is palpable, flowing both ways. Shedeur seeks to earn his stripes through service, embodying the rookie code. Flacco leads by the sheer weight of his experience and the quiet intensity of his preparation, proving that sometimes the best mentorship is simply showing up, doing your job exceptionally well, and letting the rookies watch, learn, and occasionally, organize your cleats. In the gritty poetry of an NFL season, this unspoken pact might just be the Browns’ most intriguing offensive formation.