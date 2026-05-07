Shedeur Sanders Dealt Another Blow as ESPN Reporter Reveals Why He Could Become Browns’ Third-String QB Behind Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders played eight games in the 2025 NFL season, where he recorded 1,400 passing yards and threw seven touchdowns. While he started the season as the fourth option quarterback, injuries and then a mid-season trade of Joe Flacco led to him becoming a starter by Week 12. Many expected him to continue holding the position, but the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson has meant that Sanders could play QB2. However, an ESPN analyst has shared why he feels the former Colorado player could be further pushed down the pecking order.

“Gabriel’s a guy who’ll just keep quiet. He’ll study; he’ll stay up on the game plan, he’ll support the starter in any way he can,” said reporter Tony Grossi on ESPNCleveland. “He’ll run the scout team, and if needed, he’ll play. That’s what you want out of a backup quarterback.”

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The Cleveland Browns selected QB Dillon Gabriel as the 94th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This came after one of his standout collegiate career performances in the 2024 season. Representing the Oregon Ducks Football team, Gabriel recorded 3,857 passing yards, with a pass completion rate of 72.9% and 30 touchdowns in 14 games played.

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In the absence of Watson, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns gave Gabriel the starting spot. Gabriel played 10 games, racking up 937 passing yards with seven touchdowns. However, he suffered a concussion in Week 11, and that led to Sanders taking over the role. The team only won a single game with Gabriel as the QB, while Sanders had a 3-4 record.

Despite that, Grossi believes that the backup role would be better suited to Gabriel, due to his fit.

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“Shedeur’s shadow is so huge. I think it’s one of the reasons teams shied away from him in the draft. If you didn’t like him as the starter, you did not consider him as a backup,” said Grossi.

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Coming into his second season, Sanders would have hoped to start for the Browns, but if things pan out the way Grossi has stated, he could be the third-string QB for the franchise.

Sanders did a good job when he was given the starting role. However, reports from the voluntary minicamp suggest that Watson could be the player new head coach Todd Monken chooses as his QB. Grossi confirmed that to be his pick as well.

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“It’s my opinion that Watson will prevail,” said Grossi. “That’s not the coach’s opinion or a source’s opinion. It’s my opinion. That’s what I do. I believe if he’s healthy, he’ll be a better version of himself than we’ve seen yet. That doesn’t mean he’s an MVP candidate like he was in his heyday at Houston. I don’t know if he’ll ever be that quarterback again.”

In March 2022, the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a trade involving three first-round draft picks and signed him to a 5-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

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However, since the trade, Watson has never really stayed fit and has played only 19 games for the Browns. While he returns from a serious injury, an NFL analyst believes he has enough tools to get the better of Sanders in the QB race.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter gets honest about Shedeur Sanders’ chances as QB1 against Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns ended the 2025 season with a 5–12 record, placing them fourth in the AFC North. They missed their veteran QB Deshaun Watson for a major part of the season due to an Achilles tendon injury. However, as the 2026 season approaches, Watson appears to be recovering well.

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With that, even the contest for the Browns’ starting quarterback has become intense. While Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Watson, all lining up for the opportunity, ESPN’s NFL analyst believes the 30-year-old veteran has the edge over the young guns, especially Sanders.

“We’re hearing all this Deshaun Watson is going to start stuff, and whether you agree with it or not, it’s coming from somewhere,” said Trotter on ESPNCleveland. “And I just don’t understand why you would go through the pomp and circumstance and the distraction of taking Shedeur, and yet, clearly, you don’t think he’s the guy. Because you would not be thinking about starting Deshaun Watson if you thought Shedeur Sanders had a chance to be the guy. Again, I just don’t understand the inconsistency with how they handled that situation.”

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Deshaun Watson has 17,904 passing yards and 123 touchdowns in 73 regular NFL season games played. While Sanders has the talent and legs to take over the starting spot eventually, the upcoming season will see him play behind Watson due to his experience in the league. However, the veteran is coming from a serious injury, and if the Browns decide to ease him in, Sanders could be the player to start for him.