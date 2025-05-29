Shedeur Sanders’ Diabetic Sister Shares Important Health Update After $500K Decision Sparks Controversy

In the reality-show energy that defines the Sanders household, the youth takes the spotlight. Shilo recently declared on a live YouTube stream, “Sibling ranking for this month: Shedeur number one. Deiondra number two. Bucky number three. Shelomi number four.” Shelomi, the youngest and affectionately dubbed “Bossy,” may have landed fourth this round, but her fire isn’t dimmed—in fact, growing up under the spotlight and shoulder-to-shoulder with siblings chasing greatness has only sharpened her edge. Her father, Coach Prime himself, once joked at a 2023 press conference, “She has a witness protection program with her brothers,” painting a vivid picture of a family driven by competition, and forever mic’d up for the world to watch.

Shelomi Sanders, sister of Browns’ QB Shedeur Sanders and rising Division 1 basketball player at Alabama A&M, isn’t just building a legacy on the court. She’s doing it while managing type 1 diabetes. Diagnosed at 13, Shelomi has spent nearly a decade living with the condition. Now, at 21, she’s stepping forward in a new way. In a recent video shared with her 479K followers, she performs a double device change on camera for the very first time. The caption reads, “double site change !!!💙💙#t1d #dexcom #omnipod #creej,” The video walks fans through how she swaps out her Dexcom sensor and Omnipod insulin pump, explaining each step with calm confidence.

“Hey guys, so today is a double site change. That’s right. I am changing my Omnipod and my Dexcom. For those of you who didn’t know, I am a Type 1 diabetic and have been for about 8 good years,” she says, holding up her phone to show real-time glucose data. “I am dramatic. It didn’t really hurt.” Then she adds with a grin, “Y’all see that it’s on my phone. Get into it,” showcasing the Dexcom display, which was tracking her glucose levels. As she clicks her Omnipod into place, she explains, “Which gives my insulin.” There’s no drama, just Shelomi being real and humorous while demonstrating her routine. Giving her followers a peek into her daily life.

Shelomi also gives a shoutout to Skin Grip, a product designed to keep CGM sensors in place during everything from workouts to games. “It’s just over patches that go over your palm,” she says, holding up the product mid-demo. These patches help protect devices from sweat and water. The patch gives athletes like Shelomi extra peace of mind on and off the court. Whether she’s hitting jump shots or changing insulin sites, Shelomi is doing more than playing ball. She’s showing others how to live boldly with diabetes, one video at a time.

But this is not the only video of a Sanders sibling that has recently made headlines.

Deion Jr. Shuts Down Shedeur Sanders’ Rolls-Royce Rumors

When a recent video surfaced on X showing Shedeur Sanders cruising in a sleek olive green Rolls-Royce Phantom, the internet exploded with rumors. Fans were quick to assume the $500,000 custom luxury ride belonged to the Browns’ rookie quarterback, especially after his impressive preseason performance and a fresh $4.6 million contract.

Dov Kleiman tweeted on May 25, “Inspirational: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself 👏.” The narrative felt too perfect—fifth-round steal rewards himself in style—but the real story took a sharp turn.

Deion Sanders Jr. quickly jumped in to shut the story down. In a video posted to his Well Off Media YouTube channel titled “Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING…..” he fired back with, “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it.” Turns out, the Phantom wasn’t Shedeur’s latest splurge but a test drive by Deion Jr. himself, who revealed he’s trying it out for up to 30 days before deciding between the Rolls or a Bentley Mulsanne—another luxury beast with a price tag nearing $350,000, depending on the model.

Shedeur Sanders’ infamous watch flex moment seems to be haunting him every step. Whether he is on the turf or in his own driveway, flashy possessions are automatically tagged as his.