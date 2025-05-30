Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Fall Comes Back To Haunt His NFL Future After Browns QB’s OTA Progress

The sun rises over the Browns’ practice fields in Berea, glinting off helmets as quarterbacks run through drills. Among them is Shedeur Sanders—precise, composed, and very much under the microscope. He’s not just any rookie; he’s the son of a Hall of Famer, carrying both pedigree and pressure. But despite a standout college career, his NFL path is murky. In a crowded QB room, every rep matters, and Sanders’s draft slide means nothing’s guaranteed. Can his talent outshine the depth chart—and the doubt?

Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a top NFL Draft pick, found himself selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. This unexpected slide has placed him in a precarious position as he begins his professional career. NFL insider James Palmer commented on Sanders’s situation, stating, “Yes, it’s true that Shedeur Sanders isn’t a lock to make the roster. Fifth-round picks aren’t guaranteed a spot, so no, I don’t think he’s 100% safe.” That sounds troublesome.

Despite his lower draft position, Sanders brings significant popularity to the team. Palmer noted, “He’s currently one of the highest-selling jerseys in the NFL, and sometimes that kind of popularity plays a role — especially in the eyes of owners.” However, popularity alone won’t secure his place on the roster.

The Browns’ quarterback room is crowded, featuring veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Palmer observed, “I don’t think both veterans will be on the final roster. And I don’t think Shedeur is a lock to make it either.” This competitive environment means Sanders must prove his worth quickly.

Financial considerations add another layer to the decision-making process. Both Flacco and Pickett are tied to the team with similar financial commitments, around $4 million each for the year. This parity means performance during training and preseason will be the primary differentiator.

OTA performances stir the QB competition for Shedeur Sanders

During the Browns’ Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Sanders has made a notable impression. In a recent practice session, he completed 7-of-9 passes for three touchdowns, showcasing accuracy and composure. This performance has not gone unnoticed, especially given the limited reps he received compared to his peers.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, while bringing experience to the team, has made it clear that mentorship isn’t his primary focus. He stated, “It’s not my job to mentor younger guys. I’m here to compete.” This competitive stance underscores the intensity of the quarterback battle in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, May 10, 2025, Berea, OH

Kenny Pickett, another contender, has had a mixed performance during OTAs. Reports indicate that he completed 9-of-16 passes without a touchdown, placing him behind both Flacco and Sanders in recent evaluations. Dillon Gabriel, the third-round rookie, completed 11-of-16 passes with two touchdowns and one interception, adding to the complexity of the quarterback hierarchy.

Despite being fourth in the rotation during practices, Sanders’ efficiency has sparked discussions about his potential to climb the depth chart. His ability to maximize limited opportunities demonstrates a readiness that could challenge the current quarterback order.

Shedeur Sanders’ journey into the NFL is emblematic of the challenges many rookies face: balancing expectations, navigating team dynamics, and proving oneself amidst seasoned professionals. His recent performances during OTAs suggest a player ready to defy the odds associated with his draft position. He’s walking a tightrope where talent must shout louder than legacy. And for now? He’s still on the wire. Still fighting. Still throwing darts into the shadows of doubt. It’s not just about making the roster anymore. It’s about making a statement.